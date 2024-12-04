Let’s be real, most of us have, at some point, fantasized about leaving behind the chaos of Indian cities for that dream life abroad. Clean air, lower taxes, better infrastructure, it all sounds like a sweet deal, right?

But it’s not always that simple, and as a recent post by a Goa-based investor shows, this decision can spark some serious controversy.

The investor, who plans to move to Singapore in 2025, didn’t just share his personal plans, he also urged others with “good money” to follow suit. According to him, paying 40% taxes while battling pollution and political apathy isn’t worth it. But instead of sparking a mass exodus, his comments ignited a fiery online debate.

In his post, the investor said, “I cannot stand the politicians here. Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability. My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave.” While some users empathized with his frustration, many were quick to call him out.

I will leave India and permanently shift to Singapore in 2025



Documentation in process. I cannot stand the politicians here



Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability



My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave — Siddharth Singh Gautam 🇮🇳 (@Sidcap_100) December 1, 2024

“Why not work to improve the system instead of running away?” asked one user. Others questioned whether Singapore was the paradise he imagined. “You’ll be paying through your nose for rent, education, and even basic transportation,” said an expat living in the city-state.

Why don’t you pitch in person for the betterment of country rather than leaving! — Avantika Kansal 🇮🇳 (@Avvanteeka) December 1, 2024

Critics didn’t stop at economic arguments. Some took a more emotional approach, emphasizing India’s soul. “Sure, Singapore is efficient, but you’ll miss the warmth of family and friends. That’s priceless,” said one user. Others called his stance privileged, pointing out that most Indians don’t have the option to “just leave.”

I think for clean air you have to move to Iceland or into any Indian mountains, you can do your any work remotely because satellite internet is available everywhere also the food and people will be great. Choose your health, happy life. Don't leave Mumbai for Singapore — Pratik Thorat (@PratikThorat_) December 1, 2024

Lolz. Singapore will tax you even more, just in a different way. The standard of living is so high and it's impossible to buy property there unless you're stinking rich (read: top 1% of the expats with only a PR which means minimum 10 million SGD for just one year, for a tiny… — A. (@1mp15hlyY0ur5) December 1, 2024

Yeah! we are 1.4bn idiots living here? A few thousand have the means to go away from home and live in clean and efficient cities but without any soul. They go away and then start looking for mixing up with fellow Indians. 1/2 — Samit (@Samit2309) December 1, 2024

I living here in Singapore Since last 6 year the taxes are low but the cost of living is too high. More than 60% of income goes in house rental and children education and you are away from every thing parents and friends so not worth it. Me moving back to India Finally — Milind Thakkar (@milindthakkar) December 2, 2024

Interestingly, this isn’t his first viral take. In a previous post, he claimed that ₹50,000 a month isn’t enough to live comfortably in India, suggesting Bali or Thailand as better alternatives.

If you make approx ₹50k salary in India then trust me you are living the life of a beggar.



You can make ₹50k in Bali or Thailand and you’ll be able to live like a king.



Leave as soon as you can. — Siddharth Singh Gautam 🇮🇳 (@Sidcap_100) December 1, 2024

The post, which has amassed over 29,000 views, has become a lightning rod for conversations about taxes, quality of life, and patriotism. Should the well-off abandon ship for greener pastures? Or is it their responsibility to stay and push for change?

What do you think, team leave or team stay and slay?