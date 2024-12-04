Let’s be real, most of us have, at some point, fantasized about leaving behind the chaos of Indian cities for that dream life abroad. Clean air, lower taxes, better infrastructure, it all sounds like a sweet deal, right?
But it’s not always that simple, and as a recent post by a Goa-based investor shows, this decision can spark some serious controversy.
The investor, who plans to move to Singapore in 2025, didn’t just share his personal plans, he also urged others with “good money” to follow suit. According to him, paying 40% taxes while battling pollution and political apathy isn’t worth it. But instead of sparking a mass exodus, his comments ignited a fiery online debate.
In his post, the investor said, “I cannot stand the politicians here. Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability. My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave.” While some users empathized with his frustration, many were quick to call him out.
“Why not work to improve the system instead of running away?” asked one user. Others questioned whether Singapore was the paradise he imagined. “You’ll be paying through your nose for rent, education, and even basic transportation,” said an expat living in the city-state.
Critics didn’t stop at economic arguments. Some took a more emotional approach, emphasizing India’s soul. “Sure, Singapore is efficient, but you’ll miss the warmth of family and friends. That’s priceless,” said one user. Others called his stance privileged, pointing out that most Indians don’t have the option to “just leave.”
Interestingly, this isn’t his first viral take. In a previous post, he claimed that ₹50,000 a month isn’t enough to live comfortably in India, suggesting Bali or Thailand as better alternatives.
The post, which has amassed over 29,000 views, has become a lightning rod for conversations about taxes, quality of life, and patriotism. Should the well-off abandon ship for greener pastures? Or is it their responsibility to stay and push for change?
What do you think, team leave or team stay and slay?