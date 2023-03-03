We often overlook how difficult service industry jobs are. People working in the service industry are essential workers and pretty much the backbone of our society and economy. So, this tweet by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra applauding a Subway employee for studying while also managing her job, seems like the perfect way to send out applause to many others like her.
Here’s the tweet, where Mr. Kabra has introduced Kareena, an employee at Subway Raipur who he spotted studying while also dealing with customers.
And here’s how the internet has responded to the endearing picture, so many are amazed at her strong will to handle both her responsibilities with grace:
How wonderful, we hope she achieves whatever goal she’s studying for.