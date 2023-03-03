We often overlook how difficult service industry jobs are. People working in the service industry are essential workers and pretty much the backbone of our society and economy. So, this tweet by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra applauding a Subway employee for studying while also managing her job, seems like the perfect way to send out applause to many others like her.

Here's the tweet, where Mr. Kabra has introduced Kareena, an employee at Subway Raipur who he spotted studying while also dealing with customers.

And here's how the internet has responded to the endearing picture, so many are amazed at her strong will to handle both her responsibilities with grace:

बिल्कुल सही,

बिल्कुल सही,

ना करने के हज़ार बहानों के बीच ऐसी तस्वीर प्रेरणा देती है। — Dr. Awadhesh Mishra (@AwadheshMishra_) March 2, 2023

I have been working since the age of 13. This is how I would do my homework/studies between customers. A lot of my friends grew up like this in early 90s in Punjab. Not too sure why it is out of the normal these days. — ASPR (@HitRunDFI) March 2, 2023

Its true that if you have a will you have a way! One elderly gentleman told me long back that whilst traveling daily to and fro work place in bus, he finished reading many books! — RAJEEV KUMAR MEHTA (@RAJEEVK57543323) March 2, 2023

इनकी मेहनत सफल हो — RituKataria (@IamRituKataria) March 2, 2023

बिल्कुल सही बात! — Roushan Raj (@AskRoushan) March 2, 2023

Salute — Shashank Patil (@Shashan96248939) March 2, 2023

Inspiring ! — AMBRISH PATHAK🇮🇳 (@im_mrpathak) March 2, 2023

Hard worker — Killi Rajeshwar Rao ( Raju ) (@KRajeshwarRao3) March 2, 2023

How wonderful, we hope she achieves whatever goal she’s studying for.