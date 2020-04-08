Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a former doctor, will go back to being a part-time medic to help his country in the fight against coronavirus.

After working as a doctor for 7 years, Varadkar quit the medical field in 2013 to pursue a full fledged career in politics.

And he has been the Prime Minister of Ireland since 2017.

He will now be working 1 shift a week, to do his part during a global pandemic, which has seen Ireland in a lockdown for more than 2 weeks now.

If reports are to be believed, he performed the registration process in March and will now be doing phone assessments to reduce burden on frontline doctors.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland is 5,709, with 25 recoveries and 210 deaths.