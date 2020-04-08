Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a former doctor, will go back to being a part-time medic to help his country in the fight against coronavirus.
No matter your politics, this is some move by Leo Varadkar. 👨🏻⚕️https://t.co/zgqwFrSG3P— Shane (@ItsGillen) April 5, 2020
Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar returns to practising medicine to help during crisis. Now that's what you call, leading by example https://t.co/rwa6Dz21N3— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 6, 2020
After working as a doctor for 7 years, Varadkar quit the medical field in 2013 to pursue a full fledged career in politics.
And he has been the Prime Minister of Ireland since 2017.
Meanwhile Irish PM @LeoVaradkar is going back to his old job as medical Dr for a shift each week.— Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) April 5, 2020
He will now be working 1 shift a week, to do his part during a global pandemic, which has seen Ireland in a lockdown for more than 2 weeks now.
No fan of Leo Varadkar but fair play to him to give a dig out to #Covid19 fightback by taking a shift a week. If it gives only 1 doctor on the front line a break it's a gesture worth making.— Réada Cronin TD (@ReadaCronin) April 5, 2020
If reports are to be believed, he performed the registration process in March and will now be doing phone assessments to reduce burden on frontline doctors.