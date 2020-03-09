The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, visited Ireland earlier this week. But what everyone seems to be talking about is the Irish President Michael D. Higgins' dog, Bród.

And for good reason. That dog is a national gem and must be celebrated above all else. Why, you ask? Just look at the videos below!

The best content you will see this weekend:



President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins' dog enters room of 100 people to look for his owner, walks through everyone to find him, is very happy to do so and demands a belly rub during an official eventpic.twitter.com/mKRxSc6w7P — Matt Sterling (@MSterling27) March 8, 2020

Giving your dog a belly rub in between a presidential meeting should be a pre-requisite to get elected to begin with!

the president of ireland's dog out here stealing the show at an international women's day event

(Cristin Proctor Rooney FB) pic.twitter.com/K8RKmMUiog — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 7, 2020

I like a president who understands the need for belly rubs. https://t.co/MzmrpzFbbN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2020

I am glad we live in a country where the President is constitutionally required to give belly rubs even when he’s very busy. pic.twitter.com/to4fZZJE4R — Niall Power (@mrniallpower) March 6, 2020

The star of the show, Bród at the Peace Bell with President Michael D Higgins, Sabina and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. No Síoda as he has a sore paw. 🐾 @BrodHiggins pic.twitter.com/8uhwGQ6tZg — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) March 3, 2020

The internet loves Bród and Sioda, another dog Higgins has. All hail the First Dogs!

It has occurred to me that many non Irish people will not know of Ireland's beloved President Miggeldy Higgins and more importantly the first dogs Bród and Síoda. Very good dogs indeed. pic.twitter.com/lmUHqxE7ML — Sinéad (@swearonmahair) March 3, 2020

President of Ireland’s dogs,Brod and Sioda(Shadow), our new doggy friends, 💕 pic.twitter.com/9XVEkgVQ5a — Duchess Pollenny, Royal, like the potatoes!😁 (@Pollenny1) March 3, 2020

William and Kate ring the Peace Bell at Aras an Uachtarain. Only one of @PresidentIRL’s two Bernese mountain dogs, Brod, is there today. Apparently Sioda has a sore paw 🐾 pic.twitter.com/JRP3J8ubRO — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 3, 2020

Here’s a picture I took of the Irish President Michael D Higgins with his beautiful Bernese Mountain dogs Bród and Síoda #crufts #crufts2020 pic.twitter.com/myPR4bGCql — mcgeebers (@mcgeebers) March 8, 2020

I love Bród so much. What a national treasure him and Sioda are. https://t.co/haRvZPoIez — Darren Bates (@ahleaveitout) March 6, 2020

Mickey D and his relationship with Bród and Síoda is just so pure https://t.co/3q9qIR9H68 — Seán Fay (@seanfayhun) March 7, 2020

Me: why do newspapers keep reporting on useless things about politicians. I don't care where they got their jacket, tell me about their policies and record

Also me: BRÓD HAD TO WORK ALONE CAUSE SÍODA HAS A SORE PAW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Jen (@JenuinePanic) March 4, 2020

This is just beautiful. So, take a note, guys! If Ireland's president can give his dogs a belly rub in the middle of a royal visit, you literally have no excuses!