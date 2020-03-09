The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, visited Ireland earlier this week. But what everyone seems to be talking about is the Irish President Michael D. Higgins' dog, Bród.

And for good reason. That dog is a national gem and must be celebrated above all else. Why, you ask? Just look at the videos below!

Giving your dog a belly rub in between a presidential meeting should be a pre-requisite to get elected to begin with!

The internet loves Bród and Sioda, another dog Higgins has. All hail the First Dogs!

This is just beautiful. So, take a note, guys! If Ireland's president can give his dogs a belly rub in the middle of a royal visit, you literally have no excuses!