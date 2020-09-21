Chandan Roy Sanyal, one of Irrfan Khan's dearest friends visited his tomb recently and it was extremely emotional.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

After 4 months, Chandan visited Irrfan's tomb as he was missing the presence of his close friend. And, it was a surreal experience for him but, he was also pleasantly surprised to see greenery blooming around Irrfan's resting place. It was a beautiful sight to witness!

For most of us, the news of Irrfan Khan's passing away felt like a personal loss. It feels like he never really left us and is still around. Twitter was in tears too.

No other celebrity's death in history has shaken and effected me as much as Irrfan Khan's death. Feel like a personal loss, a close friend has died. Still today. 😢😢😭😭 — Ansuman Pattanaik (@AnsumanPatta) September 21, 2020

Hope he is resting in peace. 🙏My prayers too. — Soumit Mohan (@SoumitMohan) September 20, 2020

My prayers 🙏 — Shabana (@ShabanaC07) September 20, 2020

He was the real gems of Mother India and we all love , respect and salute him 💐💐 — Vipin @ Indian (@Vipin64383207) September 21, 2020

Almighty bless his soul. Gentle Persona. Expressive to the last gesture. https://t.co/AngEIdrFOL — Mirza M Ali Baig (@azrimali) September 21, 2020

Sir, I pay my greatest tribute to Irfan bhaie. He was with us, he is with us and he will with us

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 — Ashok Pintoo (@AshokPintoo) September 21, 2020

You will always hold a special place in all our hearts, Irrfan. We miss you!