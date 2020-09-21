Chandan Roy Sanyal, one of Irrfan Khan's dearest friends visited his tomb recently and it was extremely emotional. 

After 4 months, Chandan visited Irrfan's tomb as he was missing the presence of his close friend. And, it was a surreal experience for him but, he was also pleasantly surprised to see greenery blooming around Irrfan's resting place. It was a beautiful sight to witness!

For most of us, the news of Irrfan Khan's passing away felt like a personal loss. It feels like he never really left us and is still around. Twitter was in tears too. 

You will always hold a special place in all our hearts, Irrfan. We miss you!