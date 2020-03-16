Positive cases of Coronavirus in India has crossed 100 now, and government officials claim to have taken multiple measures to stop the spread of the virus. This includes putting suspected patients and tourists returning from foreign countries under observation, in isolation wards.

However, people are sharing photos from the isolation wards where they've been put under observation. And the conditions are certainly not as hygienic as one would expect:

PLEASE HELP My friend is under observation at Ward 27 Kasturba Hospital Mumbai with 10 other patients. These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice @DrHVoffice #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/FExTQYrHNI — ankit gupta (@ankuagarwal) March 12, 2020

My sister returned from Germany today morning, taken to a isolation center in Delhi. she shared these pics. no food,water, no electricity, no safety and no test done yet. she has no symptoms of corona. #coronavirusinindia @ArvindKejriwal @CNNnews18 @Runjhunsharmas pic.twitter.com/n6pwpxJJAJ — Prerna Jain (@PrernaJain18) March 16, 2020

The videos and photos are from isolation wards across different places in India, including metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14 day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school. I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation. @PMOIndia @WHO @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/vd4AnLBIkW — Navya Dua (@NavyaDua) March 16, 2020

Top class arrangement seen in seven hills hospital in andheri. This is much more dangerous than #Corona itself. No wonder #Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. Thoda lokancha welfare kade baga who saheb @uddhavthackeray. @TV9Marathi @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/44r5nRYils — AMITH K SHINDE (@aks0697) March 16, 2020

In a Twitter thread, a woman also shared the way her daughter has allegedly been treated, ever since her return from Spain.

My daughter landed from Spain today morn around 8:30 and since then her life has become a living nightmare.

At the airpot for 5 hours they did not get a sip of water or food

The staff was rude - pushing them, even to the extent of saying - दूर रहे हमसे, तुम सब मरने वाले हो....(1) — Tinkerbell 11:11 (@tinkerbell9958) March 16, 2020

And was told- नलके से पानी पी लो.



Seems like the authorities have left my daughter there to die . She is having a nervous breakdown crying - mom plz get me out of here.

Why is my daughter being subjected to alll this. Is she a criminal

Help @PMOIndia @AmitShah — Tinkerbell 11:11 (@tinkerbell9958) March 16, 2020

Government officials are yet to provide any response to these claims.