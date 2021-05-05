According to the claim, steam inhalation/steam therapy is capable of killing or destroying the coronavirus or preventing its replication but, is that really true?
Here's what experts have to say.
Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that steam inhalation can prevent Covid-19. So, let's try to dig a little deeper and understand what steaming actually does?
And, this leads to the secretion of mucus that causes congestion. Inhaling steam aids in diluting the mucus and lubricating the lining, allowing temporary relief in breathing. The steam can also help in easing irritation and inflammation.
Steaming is helpful in relieving congestion in the nose and upper respiratory tract. But it does nothing whatsoever to prevent Covid or treat the virus or affect the progression of the disease. Additionally, any respiratory or breathing distress itself cannot be relieved by steaming.
As per a report by Reuters, steam is not recommended as a treatment for the coronavirus by either the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO). Steam inhalation is only used as a home remedy for colds and upper respiratory tract infections.
What's the ideal way to do steam therapy?
Ideally, a person's head should 12 inches away from the water and slow deep breaths must be taken for about 2 to 5 minutes.
Can steaming cause any harm?
Yes, steaming can cause scalding of skin and airways if it's not done in the right manner. It is also advisable to do steaming in isolation or it may lead to further spread of the infection.
So in conclusion, steam therapy can provide some kind of relief from congestion but, it's definitely not a cure for Covid-19.