It has been more than 10 days since the lockdown was imposed in India. With people staying indoors, mother nature has been given time to heal and breathe.  

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

In a series of pictures doing rounds on the internet, Twitter users are sharing how clean the river Yamuna in New Delhi has been looking ever since the lockdown. 

It has been merely a year since the horrific site when we saw toxic foam forming on New Delhi's Yamuna river due to the high pollution levels in the city. And the fact that it is already recovering is wonderful to watch. 

Twitter is in awe of how beautiful the river looks:

Though we can't verify the authenticity of these images, if this is indeed the Yamuna river then we're doing something right by giving nature a chance to revive itself. What a beautiful sight. 