It has been more than 10 days since the lockdown was imposed in India. With people staying indoors, mother nature has been given time to heal and breathe.
In a series of pictures doing rounds on the internet, Twitter users are sharing how clean the river Yamuna in New Delhi has been looking ever since the lockdown.
This is Yamuna River from Kalindi Kunj. In short: we're such a burden on this planet. @abhinavmathur thanks for sharing these. pic.twitter.com/CWbG0wETp7— Dr Ritesh Malik (@drriteshmalik) April 3, 2020
I just can't get over this. These are pictures of the yamuna today at Kalindi Kunj. These were received on whatsapp. But it's mind boggling to think what we do this paradise. pic.twitter.com/1tOx1n9RPb— Abhinav Mathur (@abhinavmathur) April 3, 2020
#Yamuna at Oba, Mathura today (3April). Villagers say #water level is up & there is less stinking possibly due to repair of Agra canal water being released in #river from Okhala barrage. (Video: Rameshwar) @yamunajiye @vikranttongad @nivedita_Him @sidagarwal @AdityaDubey2003 pic.twitter.com/yQ37MQ7Yix— SANDRP (@Indian_Rivers) April 3, 2020
#Yamuna is so clean at @vrindavan during #lockdown @VrindavanToday @today_vrindavan @vrin_davan pic.twitter.com/tMM6sEVg8d— CA Kuldeep Arora (@cakuldeeparora) April 4, 2020
It has been merely a year since the horrific site when we saw toxic foam forming on New Delhi's Yamuna river due to the high pollution levels in the city. And the fact that it is already recovering is wonderful to watch.
Twitter is in awe of how beautiful the river looks:
Sometimes doing nothing contributes alot to natural healing.— Piyush Varshi (@piyushvarshi) April 3, 2020
Unbelievable. Never saw Yamuna like this in my life.— Ashima Kaul (@Yakjite) April 4, 2020
Wow... Absolutely Gorgeous— Samarth (@Samarthx9x5) April 4, 2020
Nature is breathing free after such a long long time
Air is fresher.. Rivers are cleaner.. animal, fishes, birds are happier
Seriously. We have taken a lot of things in nature for granted.— Akash Das (@akashdas1107) April 3, 2020
I have never ever seen Yamuna River in Delhi so clean.@urbanvoicesin #21daylockdown #Covid19India #ClimateChange #PollutionFree #delhi #yamuna https://t.co/eeCF6OV4BR
Though we can't verify the authenticity of these images, if this is indeed the Yamuna river then we're doing something right by giving nature a chance to revive itself. What a beautiful sight.