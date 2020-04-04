It has been more than 10 days since the lockdown was imposed in India. With people staying indoors, mother nature has been given time to heal and breathe.

In a series of pictures doing rounds on the internet, Twitter users are sharing how clean the river Yamuna in New Delhi has been looking ever since the lockdown.

This is Yamuna River from Kalindi Kunj. In short: we're such a burden on this planet. @abhinavmathur thanks for sharing these. pic.twitter.com/CWbG0wETp7 — Dr Ritesh Malik (@drriteshmalik) April 3, 2020

I just can't get over this. These are pictures of the yamuna today at Kalindi Kunj. These were received on whatsapp. But it's mind boggling to think what we do this paradise. pic.twitter.com/1tOx1n9RPb — Abhinav Mathur (@abhinavmathur) April 3, 2020

It has been merely a year since the horrific site when we saw toxic foam forming on New Delhi's Yamuna river due to the high pollution levels in the city. And the fact that it is already recovering is wonderful to watch.

Twitter is in awe of how beautiful the river looks:

Sometimes doing nothing contributes alot to natural healing. — Piyush Varshi (@piyushvarshi) April 3, 2020

I crossed Kalindi Kunj daily to work for 2 years and this really blew my mind. Unimaginable till it happened. — Anshul Srivastava (@Being_Anshul) April 3, 2020

Unbelievable. Never saw Yamuna like this in my life. — Ashima Kaul (@Yakjite) April 4, 2020

Wow... Absolutely Gorgeous



Nature is breathing free after such a long long time



Air is fresher.. Rivers are cleaner.. animal, fishes, birds are happier — Samarth (@Samarthx9x5) April 4, 2020

Though we can't verify the authenticity of these images, if this is indeed the Yamuna river then we're doing something right by giving nature a chance to revive itself. What a beautiful sight.