Some people live in our hearts forever, even after they are long gone.
They named a street after the poet in Tel Aviv to honour the him for his valuable contribution to arts, literature and politics.
Israel named it 'Tagore' street and shared a post on Twitter thanking the poet for his valuable teachings.
We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind. pic.twitter.com/ZH826Ot0aP— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 7, 2020
Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated every year on 7th May. It's a big day for the people of Kolkata and Tagore fans from across the world.
He was also a strong voice of resistance against the British colonial rule. Even when the British offered him knighthood, he respectfully refused the title.
Tagore was responsible for some of the finest pieces of work in Indian Literature. Even today, his writings are taught in colleges and universities.
Twitter was delighted to hear the news and they had some nice things to say about the initiative.
This is definitely a proud moment for Indians.