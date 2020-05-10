Some people live in our hearts forever, even after they are long gone. 

Speaking of which, on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 159th birth anniversary, Israel paid Tagore a heartwarming tribute

They named a street after the poet in Tel Aviv to honour the him for his valuable contribution to arts, literature and politics.

Israel named it 'Tagore' street and shared a post on Twitter thanking the poet for his valuable teachings. 

Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated every year on 7th May. It's a big day for the people of Kolkata and Tagore fans from across the world. 

He was also a strong voice of resistance against the British colonial rule. Even when the British offered him knighthood, he respectfully refused the title. 

In 1913, he was also awarded the Nobel Prize for Litreature. He was the first person in India to receive the award. 

Tagore was responsible for some of the finest pieces of work in Indian Literature. Even today, his writings are taught in colleges and universities. 

Twitter was delighted to hear the news and they had some nice things to say about the initiative. 

This is definitely a proud moment for Indians. 