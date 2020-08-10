The pandemic has made face masks one of the most important accessories. Which is why people have decided to take it up a notch and make some outrageous ones, spending lakhs and even crores on it.

An Israeli jewellery brand made an 18-karat white gold mask, decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds for a buyer. A mask that approximates to $1.5 million (Rs 11 crore), making it the most expensive coronavirus mask.

While most of us are happy with a mask that just covers our nose and mouth, helping us stay safe, this buyer requested something that will grab eyeballs. The company, Yvel company stated that the buyer was a Chinese businessman living in the United States.

The owner of the jewellery brand and designer, Isaac Levy, added that the buyer had two demands: That the mask would be completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the most expensive in the world.

The mask has been fitted with an N99 filter but to be honest, it weighs at 270 grams - which isn't practical to wear at all. Even Isaac Levy admitted that he would never wear it himself. Let's hope that the buyer has some spare face masks for 'everyday' wear.

This isn't the only time someone has used a mask to assert their social standing. Last month, face masks worth Rs 2.75 lakh, made Rs 15,000 with gold and silver threads were made by Radhakrishnan Sundaram Achary, a Coimbatore based goldsmith.