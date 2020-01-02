After the Chandrayaan-2 mission unfortunately failed to land Vikram Lander on the Moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is launching its third mission Chandrayaan-3, that will cost it more than ₹600 crores.

Speaking on the matter, ISRO chief K Sivan noted:

We are looking at a launch this year, but it may spillover to early next year. Chandrayaan-3 will have a lander, rover and a propulsion module given that the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is fully functional. The government has approved the project and we have formed the project team.

He further added that while the lander, rover and propulsion module will cost the organisation ₹250 crore, the launch service will require ₹365 crore more.

Last year, Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 mission failed to land on the Moon, as connection with it was lost when it was just 2.1 kilometers away from the Earth's satellite.

With the new project, India's hopes are renewed and we hope that the tirelessly working team of ISRO achieves success this time around.