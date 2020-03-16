A sharp surge in the number of cases of people infected with the coronavirus has led to a situation of panic and fear across the world. In India too, the number of confirmed cases increased to 112 as of 15th March.

State governments across the country have ordered public spaces like malls, schools and colleges to remain closed till 31st March as a precautionary measure. But not everyone is serious about the situation. People are still travelling and going out with friends, thinking that the virus can't get them, or maybe the situation isn't that serious.

Amid this, a Twitter thread explaining the seriousness of the situation is going viral. The thread is for all those people who think that it isn't a big deal because their country haven't seen enough number of cases.

If you'e still hanging with friends, going to restaurants/bars, and acting like this isn't a big deal, get your shit together.



The following thread is taken from an Italian citizen.



As they put it:



"To the rest of the world, you have no idea what's coming."



MUST READ👇 — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

Inputs in the above thread have been taken from an Italian citizen. All of us know that Italy has been under quarantine for days now. The entire country is shut with the exception of pharmacies and food stores.

But it wasn't the same to start with. Things were normal in Italy too and it was just a flu, with only the elderly people at the risk.

Let's see how things developed...



🟢 STAGE 1:



You know that coronavirus exists, and the first cases begin to appear in your country.



Well, nothing to worry about, it's just a bad flu!



I'm not 75+yo so what could possibly happen to me?

STAGE 1 (cont'd):



I'm safe, everybody is overreacting, what's the need to go out with masks and stock toilet paper?



I'm going to live my life as usual, there's no need to freak out.



🔵 STAGE 2. The number of cases begins to be significant.

Gradually, the number of cases began to increase. Some cities were also put into quarantine. But most people thought that it's not in our city, so why to worry?

STAGE 2 (cont'd):



There are some deaths but they're all old people so the media is just creating panic for views, how shameful.



People lead their life as usual.. I'm not going to stop going out and meeting my friends am I?



It's not going to get me. Everybody's fine here.

Then, one day, suddenly the number of cases of COVID-19 increased and about 25% of Italy was under quarantine.

People were still not getting the seriousness of the situation. And then it became a national health emergency.

🟤 STAGE 4:



The number of cases is heavily increasing.



Schools and universities are closed everywhere for at least a month.



It's a national health emergency.



Hospitals are at capacity, entire units are cleared to make space for coronavirus patients.

It was chaotic everywhere. There were no masks, no doctors, shortage of doctors and nurses and even hospitals.

STAGE 4 (cont'd):



There aren't enough doctors and nurses.



They're calling retired ones and those in their last 2 years of university.



There's no shifts any more, just work as much as you can.



Of course doctors and nurses are getting infected, spreading it to their families.

Even then, there were people who thought it was completely okay to go out with friends to restaurants and bars.

STAGE 5 (cont'd):



Now there's fear, you see a lot of people with masks and gloves around but there are still are people who think that they're invincible, who go to restaurants in large groups, hang out with friends to drink and so on.



Next step.

⚫️ STAGE 6:



2 days later, it's announced that all (most) businesses are closed: Bars, restaurants, shopping centers, all kinds of shops etc.



Everything except supermarkets and pharmacies.



You can move around only if you have certification with you.

The situation escalated very quickly. From nothing to a pandemic, it got worse with each passing day.

FINAL THOUGHTS:



That's what the situation is like now today as of the March 12th.



Keep in mind that it all happened in around 2 weeks...



5 DAYS FROM STAGE 3 TO TODAY.

FINAL THOUGHTS (cont'd):



The rest of the world apart from Italy, China and Korea is just now beginning to reach other stages, so let me tell you this:



You have no idea what's coming to get you.



I know because 2 weeks ago I was the one who had no idea and though it wasn't bad.

The Twitter user asks everyone to follow necessary precautions if the virus has started spreading in your area. There's nothing like it won't, it can't get you.

FINAL THOUGHTS (cont'd):



If there are cases where you live, then the virus is spreading, and you're maybe 1-2 weeks behind us.



But you'll get to our point eventually.



PLEASE take any precaution you can take.



Don't act like it's not going to get you.



If you can, STAY HOME.

Folks, stay safe!