On August 11, there was a malfunction in a chocolate factory in Olten, Switzerland which led to a snow flurry.

It is being said that the ventilation system of the Lindt and Spruengli company factory broke down. And, because of this, there was light dust of cocoa powder. 

Reportedly, this caused 'chocolate snow.' The chocolate dust quickly spread to nearby areas because of the winds.

The company made it known that the particles will not damage people or the environment. The company also confirmed that they will bear all cleaning costs as a car was covered in chocolate powder. 

Olten, Switzerland
Source: Yahoo

The problem was quickly addressed by the company and work is back on in the factory. 

Naturally, people liked this a 'choco-LOT.'

Looks like 2020 has a lot of explaining to do. 