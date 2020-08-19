On August 11, there was a malfunction in a chocolate factory in Olten, Switzerland which led to a snow flurry.



It is being said that the ventilation system of the Lindt and Spruengli company factory broke down. And, because of this, there was light dust of cocoa powder.

A glitch at a Lindt chocolate factory in Switzerland meant that it started snow.....chocolate!! 😋🍫



Covering the town of Olten in a blanket of cocoa goodness. Who wants to move there?! #BigBreakfast pic.twitter.com/HZLC9zRRXS — 98FM (@98FM) August 19, 2020

Reportedly, this caused 'chocolate snow.' The chocolate dust quickly spread to nearby areas because of the winds.



The company made it known that the particles will not damage people or the environment. The company also confirmed that they will bear all cleaning costs as a car was covered in chocolate powder.

The problem was quickly addressed by the company and work is back on in the factory.



Naturally, people liked this a 'choco-LOT.'

Our grandchildren will hear our 2020 stories and think we were on excellent drugs. pic.twitter.com/EEsiORjWGN — ND (@navdhad) August 18, 2020

It finally happened guys!! 2020 screwed up just enough that it finally did something right.



Chocolate snow falls on Swiss town after ventilation defect at Lindt factory | The Independent https://t.co/wVvr46nn0C — Rori Picker Neiss (@roripn) August 18, 2020

So Switzerland people have a total different version of 2020 — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) August 19, 2020

That's what you call Swish chocolate... https://t.co/LsTwlfgsyn — Ramanujam (@nimmajji) August 18, 2020

Looks like 2020 has a lot of explaining to do.