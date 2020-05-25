As the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has achieved a lot. She has gone through multiple crises as the head of the state and has handled all of them with enviable grace.

Just like this interview marred by an earthquake.

Jacinda was giving a live TV interview when a 5.8 magnitude hit Wellington and its neighbourhood areas. 

However, unperturbed, she went on with the business and even cracked some jokes to make the situation light.

We're just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan. Quite a decent shake here. If you see things moving behind me. The Beehive moves a little more than most.

'Beehive' being New Zealand parliament buildings.

People on Twitter are all praise for their favourite politician for handling the situation so well.

Do they have a 'best Prime Minister' award?