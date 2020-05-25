As the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has achieved a lot. She has gone through multiple crises as the head of the state and has handled all of them with enviable grace.

Just like this interview marred by an earthquake.

Why am I not surprised that Jacinda Ardern casually takes an earthquake interrupting her interview in her stridepic.twitter.com/mq4h6LuTfC — 🇳🇿 • eloise • 🇫🇷 (@reyloise) May 24, 2020

Jacinda was giving a live TV interview when a 5.8 magnitude hit Wellington and its neighbourhood areas.

I will never get over how phenomenal Jacinda Ardern is as NZ Prime Minister. “We're just having a bit of an earthquake here", she calmly states when a quake struck during a live TV interview. If that was Boris Johnson he’d be hiding in the nearest fridge.pic.twitter.com/UHFsFYLpgD — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) May 25, 2020

However, unperturbed, she went on with the business and even cracked some jokes to make the situation light.

We're just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan. Quite a decent shake here. If you see things moving behind me. The Beehive moves a little more than most.

'Beehive' being New Zealand parliament buildings.

What I wouldn’t give to have a prime minister who was smart, empathetic, calm in a crisis and didn’t reduce the country to a global laughing stack through amorality @jacindaardern https://t.co/O3ubWGZeDY — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 25, 2020

People on Twitter are all praise for their favourite politician for handling the situation so well.

If anyone dares utter the words “women are too emotional to be leaders”, I will just reference Jacinda Ardern smiling and calming stating “We’re just having a bit of an earth quake here” live on TV, versus Trump screaming “ASK CHINA” at his own press conference and storming off. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) May 25, 2020

Jacinda Ardern there just casually banging on with her interview during a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Extremely Jacinda Ardern. pic.twitter.com/sKv6Gu66oz — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 25, 2020

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake just struck New Zealand. It caused buildings to rattle and shake.



When it hit, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in the middle of a TV interview.



She didn't even flinch.



🇳🇿pic.twitter.com/7a1OWOjG9C — Goodable (@Goodable) May 25, 2020

I love Jacinda Ardern. That's the tweet. https://t.co/qwW2PaA9VI — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 25, 2020

Jacinda Ardern for prime minister / president of the entire world!!! All my favourite things seem to be from New Zealand. https://t.co/RTo9j0Rrl3 — ✌🏼Kat Barrell ✌🏼 (@KatBarrell) May 25, 2020

Can we swap Prime Minister’s please? @jacindaardern Leading from the front throughout the crisis, stuck to her guns (and the rules) and even an earthquake doesn’t panic her. You never see her cutting reporters off because she doesn’t like their questions @BorisJohnson https://t.co/hMBLyoYmZP — Lynn Sharp (@scottishsharpy) May 25, 2020

Real leaders! Well done #NewZealand you have to be the most developed nation on earth, because you can elect a empathetic leader.

A human being. #JacindaArdern https://t.co/nJfpCxRdFP — Ashwani Singh (@Ashwani_KS) May 25, 2020

Do they have a 'best Prime Minister' award?