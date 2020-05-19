Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Prime Minister who is being applauded for her careful and precise containment of COVID-19 is officially a crowd favourite.

A Newshub-Reid Research poll showed that she is undoubtedly New Zealand’s most popular prime minister in a century.

PM Jacinda Ardern stood at 59.5% in the poll, up 20.8 points as compared to the last poll. Her score is the highest score for any leader in the Reid Research poll’s history.

The main cause behind this is the fact that the poll took into account the public sentiments involving the curb of coronavirus. Almost 92% respondents backed the PM, saying it was the right call to make.