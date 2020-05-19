Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Prime Minister who is being applauded for her careful and precise containment of COVID-19 is officially a crowd favourite.

Jacinda Ardern
Source: WSJ

A Newshub-Reid Research poll showed that she is undoubtedly New Zealand’s most popular prime minister in a century. 

PM Jacinda Ardern stood at 59.5% in the poll, up 20.8 points as compared to the last poll. Her score is the highest score for any leader in the Reid Research poll’s history. 

PM Jacinda Arder
Source: Diplomat

The main cause behind this is the fact that the poll took into account the public sentiments involving the curb of coronavirus. Almost 92% respondents backed the PM, saying it was the right call to make. 