And while, face masks, sanitizers, wet wipes are running out of stock in stores, the poultry industry has taken a hit as rumours suggest that one can get infected with coronavirus by eating meat.
While there is still no concrete evidence to back this theory, people are giving up on eating chicken and mutton as they don't want to take any risks.
However, meat eaters have found Kathal or Jackfruit as a viable alternative, thanks to the coronavirus scare across the country.
Kathal prices have skyrocketed from ₹50 per kg to ₹120 per kg where as chicken prices have come down to ₹80 per kg due to decrease in demand.
Neither Mutton Nor Chicken, 'Kathal' Prices Skyrocket Due To Coronavirus Scare
It is better having a 'kathal' biryani instead of mutton biryani. It tastes reasonably good. The only problem is that 'kathal' has been sold out in the vegetable market and is difficult to find.
In fact, we gave away plateful of chicken dishes for ₹30 to encourage people to savour the delicacies. We cooked one thousand kilograms of chicken for the Mela and the entire stock was sold out
Unfortunately, the Mela wasn't successful in dispelling the fears about chicken, mutton or fish consumption amid the virus outbreak.
Desi Twitter is also divided on this issue. While some are okay with kathal consumption, others are not so impressed with kathal as an alternative for meat.
Kathal biryani instead of non-veg biryani due to #Coronavirus? Over my dead body!— Nabarun Roy (@NabarunRoy15) March 11, 2020
Neither Mutton Nor Chicken, 'Kathal' Prices Skyrocket Due To Coronavirus
Good substitute. Vegan be accepted as complete food.— Vijaymvaghela (@vijaymvaghela61) March 11, 2020
Jackfruit as an alternative 😂 https://t.co/bs4Gvi2OeM— Vijay (@Vijaypal87) March 11, 2020
Kathal is the new chicken !#coronavirusinindia https://t.co/okAaOWefXI— Krishna Kant Sharma (@krishnakant_75) March 11, 2020