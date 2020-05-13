'Social distancing' is the one word everyone in the world is using these days. But it seems that its importance is yet to be imbibed in people.

Despite rules and regulations in place, we are witnessing incidents of violation of social distancing norms every now and then.

Recently, pictures of a crowd from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh went viral on the internet.

According to ANI, people here had gathered in large numbers to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar.

Madhya Pradesh: A crowd gathered to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Banda, Sagar district yesterday. Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar says, "Directions given to investigate & take action against organizers if social distancing norms & section-144 were violated". pic.twitter.com/eWNgk4qf4o — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

Now while breaking social distancing norms is itself problematic, what's more shocking is the statement of the local police. Speaking to ANI, ASP Sagar, said:

Directions given to investigate & take action against organizers if social distancing norms & section-144 were violated.

Twitter was quick to point out that there are no ifs and buts and the pictures clearly show violation of social distancing.

Even after seeing pics they need to investigate if social distancing is maintained 🤦‍♂️ — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 13, 2020

Equally condemnable and strictest action must be taken- having said that, it doesn’t take away or water down from the actions of another group. — Sree Shakti 🌪️ (@shakti_sree) May 13, 2020

If??? We can clearly see no social distancing — आत्मनिर्भर टरबूज मामु (@80hrCM) May 13, 2020

What is there to investigate?

Everything is clear in the pics! — mahua dey (@mahuadey20) May 13, 2020

Were??? Investigate kya karna hai ab iss mein? — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) May 13, 2020

"if social Distancing norms & section - 144 were violated"? "If"? — Shubhajit (@im_shubhajit) May 13, 2020

It's high time we learn to prioritise social distancing over everything else.