After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the first thing people did was stock up on essentials. But we forgot about the stray animals who are mostly dependent on us for food.

However, there are some people who still care about these animals and are trying their best to feed them every day. Apart from these people, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has also come out in support of these stray animals who are roaming around on streets.

According to News18, the municipal corporation has pitched in to help NGOs who are supplying around 15,000 chapatis every day for stray animals.

Vijay Pal Singh, Commissioner of Jaipur Municipal Corporation said,

It's sad to see animals and birds going hungry. So, we have initiated a few steps.

Singh also added that due to coronavirus, it has become difficult to arrange food for humans as well as animals. The JMC has come forward to take care of these animals so that they don't starve to death.

During this drive, the corporation, on Monday, fed 8,500 chapatis to stray dogs, cows and monkeys in various areas of the city. On Tuesday, with the help of NGO Akshaya Patra, the number went up to around 10,000-15,000 chapatis.

With the collaboration of donors, the corporation has collected a huge stock for feeding birds in the city. Singh said, with the help of Shri Krishna Balram Seva Trust, fodder has been arranged for cows.

The corporation is also planning to distribute leftover fruits and vegetables among stray animals.