Kusum Kumari, a 15-year-old girl from Punjab, has taken the internet by storm after she fought off a couple of snatchers armed with sharp-edged weapons who tried to steal her phone.

As per reports, Kusum was returning home from her tuition classes when she was attacked by the men at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar near Jalandhar-Kapurthala road.

CCTV footage showing Kumari holding on to a snatcher, despite being attacked with a sharp object, is now going viral.

Talking to The Tribune, Kusum explained the incident. She said:

I was going home when two bike-borne men attempted to snatch my mobile phone. The accused sitting on the pillion seat grabbed my hand and took my phone.

She also told The Tribune that her father worked very hard to get her this mobile phone after the schools were shut and she had to attend online classes.

It's priceless. Had my phone gone, how would have I studied?

Kusum, a class 8 student, has received deep cuts in her veins and bones. As per reports, it took two hours to complete her surgery and she received around 20 stitches. As of now, the hospital is providing her free treatment.

The Police Commissionerate has promised to nab the accused and have also decided to send her name for the national and state bravery awards for displaying immense courage.