Last night, the capital saw protests against the Citizenship Act that turn violent as police officers stormed inside the Jamia University, released tear gas inside the library, and reportedly, detained as many as 50 students.

Consequently, students from various universities across India participated in protests in support of the Jamia students. As per reports, detained students were released in the morning. And now, students have continued the protests against the CAA by forming a human chain.

Another group of students protested by standing shirtless, in cold winter, to demand action against the violence by Delhi Police at the campus. Per PTI, the SC will hear the pleas against violence by police on Tuesday.

SC agrees to hear on Tuesday batch of pleas alleging violence against peaceful protest of students opposing Citizenship Amendment Act — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2019

Peaceful protests are within the democratic right of Indian citizens, and violence is never the right solution.