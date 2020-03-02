In yet another name-changing spree, the government has renamed Jammu's iconic City Square to Bharat Mata Chowk on Sunday, March 1.

According to NDTV, the commercial hub in old Jammu was renamed after the passage of a resolution by the general house of the BJP-led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Explaining the decision, Deputy Mayor of the JMC Purnima Sharma said:

I had moved a resolution in the general house some four months ago demanding renaming of the ''City Chowk'' to ''Bharat Mata Chowk on the popular demand of the public. This place is historic and a witness to major decisions and protests in the past. Every year people are hoisting the tricolour on Republic and Independence days in this chowk. There was a popular demand from the public to rename this chowk as Bharat Mata Chowk.

The point where the road starts, leading to the central location, has been named as Atal Chowk in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While the change in name was widely discussed by netizens, not everyone seemed equally impressed.

When the government fails to remove employment or poverty, then there is no other way to divert the attention of the people — Sanjay Malhotra 🔞 (@sanjaymal24) March 2, 2020

Why Jammu Chowks are renamed? Is this not Identity loss for Jammu? The old heritage exist with older names...

Is not every Chowk of Jammu already a Bharat Mata Chowk?



If you really want to change... Change the attitude towards #Jammu https://t.co/xBtcK7tnOr — Himani (@HimaniMAHAJAN6) March 2, 2020

Naam wali sarkar

Mere gao ka naam bhi America rkhdo ..yha sdke bht khrab h — salim khan (@salimaLishaN) March 2, 2020

BharatMata, i like the name. But what good change will the new name bring... and what was the need of name change — GM (@GM_Indian) March 2, 2020

India ka nam change karke Africa rakh do,, India separated from African continent.... Lets do it — ADARSH KUMAR (@ADARSHE11) March 2, 2020

BJP is very famous in this. — Nayeem (@mpmnayeem) March 2, 2020

And all the problems in Jammu have been solved by renaming the chowk 🙄🙄. — Harmeek Singh Bhamra (@harmeekbhamra) March 2, 2020

economy is plummeting, widespread hatred n violence across the nation, fundamental rights at stake and foreign countries issuing travel warnings, these dimwits are busy renaming cities n towns! Shame! — Imtiaz NA (@imthiyasnmajeed) March 2, 2020

Name change karke toh Lok Kalyan Marg bhi rakhliya lekin sara desh barbaad kardiya.



Kalyan toh sirf Prince Jay Shah, Anurag Thakurs brother & Modi whole RSS BJP ka hua. — 𝓥𝓲𝓴𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓱𝓪𝓻𝔂 (@CryptoChaudhary) March 2, 2020

Renaming cities and unleashing pogroms that's all Modi government can ever do. Pathetic. — SID (@EruditeNair) March 1, 2020

Nothing fantastic about it! It's in Jammu, people are already very very patriotic. It would have been fantastic if Lal Chowk, Srinagar had been renamed so! — Prashant Sharma (@Prashan25204682) March 2, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the JMC polls winning 43 of the 75 wards after the Urban local bodies elections were held after a gap of 13 years.