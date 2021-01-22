Here's a quick roundup of all news you might have missed out during the last week.

1. A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gangraped by 9 men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district twice within five days.

Acoording to the police, 7 people have been arrested so far in the case.

2. A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered by 3 men who had been harassing her.

As per reports, the victim had gone to buy groceries but didn't return. Her body was found hanging from a tree the next day. The accused have been arrested.

3. The Bihar government decided that defamatory and offensive social media posts against ministers, parliamentarians and other government officials will come under the category of cyber crime.

4. Sand mining mafia armed with knives and iron rods attacked and critically injured an employee of Sasaram toll plaza in Bihar.

The employee was attacked for not allowing overloaded sand trucks and heavy vehicles through the plaza.

5. An IT department raid at 3 firms in Jaipur led to unearthing of a secret tunnel-type cavity at a jeweller’s house, containing art jewellery and antique goods apart from an unaccounted income of ₹1400 crores.

6. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India advised consumers to avoid eating half-boiled eggs and undercooked chicken in view of the countrywide outbreak of avian flu among poultry.

The regulator urged consumers to not panic, saying there was no need to stop buying poultry products as long as they are cooked properly.

7. The Uttar Pradesh government’s PWD has opened a bank account to deposit proceeds from its employees for construction of the Ram Temple.

The employees have reportedly been asked to voluntarily contribute funds worth one day of their salaries for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

8. Protesting farmers have rejected the Centre’s new proposal of putting the legislation on hold for 1.5 years and have demanded a complete rollback of the laws.

Talks are underway between the farmer unions and the central government.

The 11th round of talks between the government and representatives of farmer unions begins at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.@IndianExpress @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/XsBT1jerVH — Harikishan Sharma (@harikishan1) January 22, 2021

9. The Lucknow Police will set up AI-enabled cameras in the city that will click pictures of women in distress based on their facial expressions and alert the local police station.

According to the police, before women in distress are able to dial for help, an alert will reach the police through these cameras.

10. A 42-year old farmer from Haryana, agitating against the new farm laws at Delhi’s Tikri border, reportedly killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance.

In a suicide note that he left, he urged the government and farmers’ unions to resolve the deadlock on agriculture laws.

11. Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders on his first day as the US president, including re-entering the Paris Agreement and halting the country's departure from WHO.

12. Global temperatures in 2020 were among the highest on record, according to international data compiled by the World Meteorological Organization.

13. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed 32 people and wounded 110 at a crowded market in central Baghdad on Thursday, 21st January.

The entire world has condemned the attack.

Important ones, right?