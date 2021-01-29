Here's a quick roundup of all news you might have missed out during the last week.

1. Supreme Court declined to grant the makers of Tandav interim protection from arrest for hurting religious sentiments.

2. In a recent ruling, the Madras HC said that mere presence of a man and a woman in a room for some time need not necessarily mean that they were in an illicit sexual relationship.

The court squashed an order dismissing from service a male constable who was found with a woman constable inside his residential quarters.

3. A group of over 200 people threw stones and vandalised tents erected by farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu.

The sudden violence prompted the police to use tear gas shells and resort to lathi-charge.

4. Mumbai local train services will be opened to the general public in fixed time slots from 1st February.

As of now, it has been decided that the trains will run from the first service till 7 AM, noon to 4 PM and 9 PM to the last service.

5. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate withdrawal of three farm laws.

With this, West Bengal has become the sixth state to do so after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala.

6. The Ujh multipurpose hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir recommended by the environment ministry experts will require the cutting down of 2,14,502 trees in the ecologically sensitive area.

The Ujh project was considered for environment and forest clearance by the ministry’s expert appraisal committee and forest advisory committee. Both the expert panels have recommended clearance to the project.

7. A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, booked under UAPA in the northeast Delhi riots case.

Kalita was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy behind the riots.

8. The abundance of oceanic sharks and rays dropped more than 70% between 1970 and 2018, globally, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

9. The Biden administration has appointed two Indian-American women to key diplomatic positions at the US Mission to the United Nations.

While Sohini Chatterjee will serve as a senior policy advisor to the US Ambassador to the UN, Aditi Gorur has been appointed as policy advisor at the mission.

10. The Delhi High Court granted bail to a rape accused citing a delay of 8 hours in the registration of the FIR.

The victim in the case is a 2-year-old child.

11. At least 21 cases of communal violence and violence relating to cow protection were dropped by Karnataka courts between October and December 2020.

12. Surat district and sessions court allowed a 13-year-old rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her seven weeks’ foetus looking at the girl’s fragile physical and mental health.

