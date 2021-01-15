Here's a quick roundup of all news you might have missed out during the last week.

1. A 21-year-old woman travelling to Pune from Nagpur was allegedly raped in a moving bus by a 25-year-old cleaner.

2. A 15-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Madhubani district. Her eyes were damaged by perpetrators so that she couldn't identify them.

As per reports by PTI, 3 accused have been held by the police.

3. NDMC banned the sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken due to the bird flu outbreak.

An order issued by the civic body read:

All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders.

4. A 11-year-old rape survivor was denied hospital bed for 4 days before being admitted.

The daughter of a farmer, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old boy in a field on January 7. The boy strangulated the child in an attempt to kill her till she passed out. As per reportsm he girl's father rushed her to the district hospital but wasn't given a bed.

5. The government has disapproved the authorisation of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine to people below 18 years of age.

Another Covid vaccine, Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), was permitted to people above 18 years of age.

6. A 12-year-old girl was raped by four men and set on fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

The four suspects have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

7. A BJP leader was arrested for allegedly sexually assualting two minor boys for the last several months in Jalaun district of UP.

The 63-year-old accused, Ram Bihari, was arrested after the police had found that the he used to record the sexual assaults through CCTV cameras installed in his room. A case has been filed in this connection.

8. Jallikattu, the bull-fighting event in Tamil Nadu, has resumed in the state despite Covid-19.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai.



Over 200 bulls are participating in the competition. In the wake of #COVID19, State govt directed that number of players shouldn't be over 150 at an event. Number of spectators not more than 50% of the gathering. pic.twitter.com/VdVCLgPIon — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

9. According to a new study, the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on urban air quality was smaller than believed.

Researchers discovered that the beneficial reductions in nitrogen dioxide due to the lockdowns were smaller than expected, after removing the effects of weather.

10. Four men were arrested for holding a 15-year-old minor girl captive in Lucknow for over 13 months, raping her and forcing her into prostitution.

As per reports, the incident came to light when the girl, after escaping, complained of stomach ache and was found to be pregnant.

11. The IMF has said that India's new farm laws have the potential to represent a significant step forward for reforms in the agriculture sector.

The international body, however, also said people who could be affected the most due to the transition to the new system should be adequately protected.

12. A powerful earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island Firday, 15th January morning, killing at least 34 people, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings.

The earthquake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale.

13. Temperature fell to 2 degree Celsius in Delhi on Friday, 15th January, morning.

The air quality in the city remained under 'very poor' category.

14. The 56-km metro line to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has been finalised by the Urban Affairs Ministry and sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for clearance.

Important ones, right?