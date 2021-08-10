You might think the headline is a bit misleading, but honestly, all you need to do give it a listen. And you won't stop. Yep, meet Janaki Easwar, whose voice will keep you transfixed.

On Monday, this 12-year-old, Melbourne youngster, sent shockwaves through the competition when she performed Lovely by Billie Eilish with an Indian twist.

Look at how soothing her voice is. No doubt she deserves the praise she is getting.

The youngest contestant of The Voice, Australia says, "It was “scary” to think that some of those competing against her were “sometimes even four times her age.”

Janaki, who is also a hip hop dancer, was born and raised in Australia. Her parents, Divya and Anup were extremely happy to see her performing.

She wowed all the judges and left them with happy tears. People have already chosen a winner and are pondering love through comments.

I am completely speechless, age shall not phase you Janaki! Singing that amazingly at 12! As incredible in Indian as in English as well😮😃🌟 Definitely one to watch, Emmagen from last year started this trend, but your gonna take it up a notch honey. Very best of luck👏 — Peter Alexander (@petebillyrod94) August 9, 2021

Such a raw talent at such a young age, Janaki you can sing so good !! I have no words but good luck and I hope you go far in this competition. — Ella Cooper (@EllaCoo55777104) August 9, 2021

Just like the original. Don’t listen to anyone who oppose your age, Janaki — Trent Knight (@MrTEKnight) August 9, 2021

One of the most heartfelt audition I have heard. — JorgeSonny Manansala (@SonnyManansala) August 9, 2021

The technique, the ability, the voice. WOW! So mature beyond her age. A truly phenomenal performance! 😍 — Raed El-Essraoui (@raedrawwr) August 10, 2021

Amazing 🙏🏻 My oldest is 12 & I felt every one of Janaki's mum's facial expressions! — Natasha Dee (@tasha_flasha) August 10, 2021

You can watch her full performance here.