22nd March 2020, which was exactly a year ago was the day when our country came to a halt. A 14-hour-long Janta curfew was imposed in the wake of Covid-19 in India.
But while the country has still not returned to normalcy and we're witnessing a fresh wave of coronavirus, our country's first imposed Janta Curfew has a special place in our hearts. So, here are some throwback pictures and videos which will bring back the memories of our very first lockdown.
PM Narendra Modi imposes Janta Curfew with his announcement and urges everyone to stay indoors between 7am - 9pm.
The busiest cities, roads, markets and streets were deserted in the wake of this curfew.
At 5 PM, citizens stood in their doorways, balconies, and windows, clapped their hands, banged pots and pans in appreciation for the professionals delivering these essential services. This event was named Thali Bajao.
Trains honked to pay their respects.
Following this curfew, a nationwide lockdown was extended upto 21 days till May 31st, 2020.