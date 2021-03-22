22nd March 2020, which was exactly a year ago was the day when our country came to a halt. A 14-hour-long Janta curfew was imposed in the wake of Covid-19 in India.

But while the country has still not returned to normalcy and we're witnessing a fresh wave of coronavirus, our country's first imposed Janta Curfew has a special place in our hearts. So, here are some throwback pictures and videos which will bring back the memories of our very first lockdown.

PM Narendra Modi imposes Janta Curfew with his announcement and urges everyone to stay indoors between 7am - 9pm.

On 22nd March 2020, let us observe a Janata Curfew and add strength to the fight against COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/qOqhQaJES5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

The busiest cities, roads, markets and streets were deserted in the wake of this curfew.

#WATCH Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fkYYb381W6 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO 🇮🇳!!! pic.twitter.com/SWX91WWd7I — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew This is Marathahalli bridge right now! Thank You Bangaloreans! For responding to PM @narendramodi call.



(If u are not from Bangalore, you won't appreciate what a miracle this is) pic.twitter.com/ejfeLZIoLR — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 22, 2020

Delhi: A flock of pigeons gather in Connaught Place area, as people restrict their movement in the national capital amid #JantaCurfew today announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/axyxt8fUxX — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Empty streets in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Bazar and Palampur pave way for a successful #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/CO4e5KlgnQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 22, 2020

Video from #CannughtPlace taken by me at 9 AM today. No one is on the road. People of Delhi is staying inside their homes. #JantaCurfew @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/67La2RNk76 — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew: The vegetable wholesale market in #Chandigarh closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for self-imposed curfew. pic.twitter.com/zR0AKondyi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Full support to #JantaCurfew

From asias biggest onion market Lasalgaon ( nasik)

Thanks to our visionary prime minister shri @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/xsLl0T4ihu — jayesh s (@optomjayesh) March 22, 2020

At 5 PM, citizens stood in their doorways, balconies, and windows, clapped their hands, banged pots and pans in appreciation for the professionals delivering these essential services. This event was named Thali Bajao.

Exactly one year ago on this day 22 March 2020 people observed #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/1z4p5MtpyE — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) March 22, 2021

Thread

Visuals from #Rajasthan



Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society



In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans #CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/x7smbL17hD — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 22, 2020

Trains honked to pay their respects.

Following this curfew, a nationwide lockdown was extended upto 21 days till May 31st, 2020.