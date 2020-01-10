Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese fashion tycoon is going to give away $9 million (₹65 crores approx) to his Twitter followers to see if this money can help in boosting their happiness.
🎍謹賀新年🎍— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) December 31, 2019
【総額10億円】#前澤お年玉 100万円を1000人にプレゼントします！
100万円で皆さまの人生がよりハッピーになりますように。
応募方法は僕のフォローとこのツイートのリツイート。締切は1月7日23:59まで。
企画趣旨や当選条件などはYouTubeで説明してます。 https://t.co/kBgwwmJoaP pic.twitter.com/1Fr0Vq4i6Z
He will give away 1 million yen each (₹6,49,728 approx) to all those who are chosen for the experiment that will be tracked through regular surveys.
Yusaku is reportedly going to be the first passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX. He is also known for spending money lavishly on art and sports cars.
People on Twitter were surprised and delighted to hear this news and most of them thanked him for his kind gesture.
