I love you to the moon and back. For the longest time, people have used this line to express their feelings for someone they adore. It basically means boomerang love, which is the purest of all.

But who would have thought that it will be possible for humans to actually go to the moon and come back with their lover?

Well, it is very much a possibility now and Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a partner, for the same.

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

Maezawa, who apparently broke up recently, posted about the requirement to find the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon. And people have someopinions about it.

Normal guy : wanna do a bowling with me?



Yusaku Maezawa : wanna go to the moon with me ?



😁👍 — Michel Mélinot (@MMelinot) January 12, 2020

Silly man. You got Musked. — Bonaire (@BonaireVolt) January 12, 2020

That’s sick lol



I’d love to go to the moon 🌝 — [email protected]絶望から這い上がったハワイ人 (@VenHawaii) January 12, 2020

We think you might have an easier time finding a partner on Hinge — Hinge (@hinge) January 14, 2020

However, this is where the funny part ends because Maezawa's requirements for a partner are neither specific nor exactly sensible.

The trip, organised by SpaceX, is scheduled for 2023. Maezawa and his partner will (if he finds one), travel on the 'Starship' - the spacecraft which is to be used for the voyage to space.

Well, everything was fine and then the guy said he wants someone 'always positive'. Aise kaise hoga?