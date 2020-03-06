Sometimes, love makes the world go round. And sometimes, it gives you the power to bring the world to your loved ones. Like it happened with the Japanese couple Mr. and Mrs. Kuroki.

Mr. and Mrs. Kuroki got married in 1956 and spent 30 years working hard on their dairy farm, just so they could spend their retirement touring the country.

Unfortunately, their plans came crashing down when, in just a span of few weeks, Mrs. Kuroki lost her eyesight due to complications from diabetes.

Mrs. Kuroki, who was 52 at the time, not only withdrew from the farm life but also started spending most of her time indoors. Her husband, Mr. Kuroki. was devastated to see his wife live a life of seclusion and sadness. All he wanted was to see her smile again.

That was when he stumbled upon a pink shibazakura flower and came to the realization that the beauty of flowers is not limited to sight alone. You can experience it through smell also.

Thus began his long journey of creating a garden of flowers, literally, for his wife. Just so she may enjoy their beauty and once again smile and enjoy life.

It took him two years to lay the foundation and build an entire garden of bright pink flowers. But he kept at it. Today, the garden at Miyazaki Prefecture in Shintomi Town has turned into a tourist spot visited by thousands of people.

Ultimately, it served its purpose of bringing a smile back on Mrs. Kuroki's face. All the tourists that she interacts with just add to her happiness. And for the tourists, the beautiful garden is just one of the attractions. The other is the love story that inspired the garden.

We don't know about The Garden of Eden, but the Garden of Miyazaki Prefecture sure looks like paradise on Earth.