On a Railway journey from Patna to New Delhi, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal gets photographed in his undergarments in the AC First Class compartment of the Tejas Rajdhani Express.

Mr. Mandal blamed his clothing choice on an upset stomach.

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

The politician argued that the co-passengers had 'over reacted'. "I was suffering from dysentery," he claimed. I felt the urge to use the restroom as soon as the train started. So I pulled off my kurta and pyjama and rushed to the bathroom ".

This is how Twitter reacted.

God now he is even justifying this 😁😁😁 — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) September 3, 2021

Gopal: Doctor saab, pet me gadbad hai



Doctor: Train me, kaccha pehen kar raat bhar round maro, thik ho jaaogey



Gopal: Thank you doctor saab — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) September 3, 2021

What kind of people are becoming members of the legislative assembly, these kinds participate in law making matters.. — ' (@Eagle_is) September 3, 2021

Tejas train main AC band tha isilye Netaji me garmi ke chalte kapde utardiye. — krupanidhi singh (@SinghKrupanidhi) September 3, 2021

Ha toh sandas me hi baithe rehte, pure train me nisani chodne ka irada tha kya?? — Pranjit (@pran_en) September 3, 2021

Normal passenger aise ghoomta to RPF wale dhar lete, challan kaat dete aur bhi restrictions lagte. Kyuki MLA ne kiya, to sirf formality puri ki aur ab dekho Jaise 😎 lagake shaan se interview de rha. — 🎯DEVI CAPITAL🎯 (@DevendersainiS) September 3, 2021

Never knew that only wearing undergarments is the best medicine for stomach upsets during a journey. What's the use of doing MBBS when we have such wonderful medical advisors like Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA? — Raju (@nbrengaraju) September 3, 2021

It tells so much about ourselves as voters who are we electing as our representatives — Vikas Garg (@vikas_arsenal) September 3, 2021

Poor guy is telling truth, his tummy was upset and he had to go to toilet repeatedly hence he took his pyjama off to facilitate speedy delivery. Imagine untying pyjama at the peak of motion. 😂😂 — Devilsown (@Devilsofhope) September 3, 2021

Reverse the Gender ,And



Washington Post , New york Times main Article Aa gaya hota :



"Indian female oppressed for wearing T-back and Shorts in Train journey" pic.twitter.com/9dW0kK21wB — Vj_ (@Guj_boy) September 3, 2021

On allegations that his clothing made female passengers awkward, Mr Mandal, who represents Gopalpur constituency of Bhagalpur district, claimed there was no woman in the coach.

Other passengers were enraged by the MLA's display, which nearly resulted in a fight. It was then necessary for the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the ticket examiner to intervene.