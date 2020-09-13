The results of JEE Main exams were declared yesterday.

Anushka, who secured 99.97%, topped the exam in Girls category in Jharkhand.

While Anushka is a bright student and always gets good marks, her interview with Jagran is going viral.

She told the local newspaper that she is a big fan of BTS, a Korean band, and loves listening their songs. She went on to say that these songs helped her cope with stress in between studies.

All the ARMYs are proud of her,& wish her all the success & happiness in life.

Netizens are congratulating Anushka for her feat and also asking their parents to take cues.

someone tell my parents that its true 🥺

they don't believe me that even i listen to them to calm myself down

They keep on saying that I'm obsessed with bts :( https://t.co/PAq8mQx6eG — Urwaa.B (@urwabasheer) September 13, 2020

JEE mains just so you know

Its one of the most hard entrance exam of India to crack....and topping it with those no...

Is really commendable...🙌.

BTS is really cure to our stress ,pain, heartache 💜💜

Congratulations Anushka!