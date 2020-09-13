The results of JEE Main exams were declared yesterday.

Anushka, who secured 99.97%, topped the exam in Girls category in Jharkhand. 

Source: Jagran

While Anushka is a bright student and always gets good marks, her interview with Jagran is going viral.

She told the local newspaper that she is a big fan of BTS, a Korean band, and loves listening their songs. She went on to say that these songs helped her cope with stress in between studies.

Netizens are congratulating Anushka for her feat and also asking their parents to take cues.

Congratulations Anushka!