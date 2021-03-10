Guramrit Singh from Mohali has become the national topper by scoring 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main).
However, in a latest interview Guramrit stated that he wanted to take the exam once again, to ‘boost his confidence for JEE-Advanced’ exam. This lead to Twitter making some hilarious memes out of it:
Guramrit singh : pic.twitter.com/L0iaKFFbCp— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 9, 2021
#JEEMains #MeghanandHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/pqPPFedfND— Ayushiiiiiiii (@Ayushitweetssss) March 9, 2021
Guramrit singh : pic.twitter.com/L0iaKFFbCp— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 9, 2021
Interviewer: Kitne baar top karega?— Darpan Jain(DJ) (@dar_pun) March 9, 2021
Guramrit singh and family:#JEEMains2021 #JEEMainResult2021 pic.twitter.com/m91AW5wIrc
me as guramrit but when i score zero marks pic.twitter.com/yUdBN7Qu6P— onlysads⁷ (@Iyzozome) March 9, 2021
I'm planning another attempt :JEE (Main) 2021 topper who scored 100 percentile. #JEEMainResult2021 #JEEMains2021 pic.twitter.com/0FB75R3UdQ— Meet Joshi (@Meet_Joshi26) March 9, 2021
Bhai ab seedha lecturer lagna chahta hai kya yeh. pic.twitter.com/uzwMQxcGow— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021
Overacheiver much?