Clean waters and absence of boat traffic during coronavirus lockdown have made it possible for marine organisms to reclaim their spaces in water bodies around the world.

Recently, a biologist Andrew Mangoni spotted and captured a jellyfish swimming through the clear water of Venice's canals.

A jellyfish enjoys Venice’s quiet canals pic.twitter.com/Ecy9CnlYKx — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2020

The video was recorded close to St. Mark's Square in Venice, an area normally filled with tourists.

In an interview with CNN, Mangoni, said:

I was able to film a jellyfish that, really close to the San Marco Square, was swimming only a few inches below the water surface. A combination of low tide and low traffic has led to the deposition of sediments on the bottom of the canals which has led to an increased transparency of the water in the canals of Venice.

Netizens are loving this welcome change in the environment during the lockdown.

That is a silver lining in the age of #coronavirus isn't it? — cq (@ChristianneQ) April 20, 2020

Need more of these environmental changes stories!



So amazing to see nature in it's natural state! — jumboash (@JumboAsh) April 20, 2020

I would much rather see animals enjoying their natural habitats than us ruining it. #Stopbreeding #overpopulated — liss (@lissisblissful) April 20, 2020

Nature quickly takes back control. Just shows what a massive negative impact we have on the planet. This virus is actually healing the planet in the meantime. — keith (@curiousscot1) April 20, 2020

With restricted or no human presence, nature is indeed healing.