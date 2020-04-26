Clean waters and absence of boat traffic during coronavirus lockdown have made it possible for marine organisms to reclaim their spaces in water bodies around the world.

Recently, a biologist Andrew Mangoni spotted and captured a jellyfish swimming through the clear water of Venice's canals.

The video was recorded close to St. Mark's Square in Venice, an area normally filled with tourists.

In an interview with CNN, Mangoni, said:

I was able to film a jellyfish that, really close to the San Marco Square, was swimming only a few inches below the water surface. A combination of low tide and low traffic has led to the deposition of sediments on the bottom of the canals which has led to an increased transparency of the water in the canals of Venice.
