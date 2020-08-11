Jharkhand's HRD minister, 53-year-old Jagarnath Mahto, has applied for admission to class 11th as he wants to resume his education after a long break of 25 years.

As per reports, Mahto had passed class 10th in 1995. After that he dropped out of school.

I am enrolling in class 11 now and will study hard. I was very offended when my capability of assuming the role of the HRD minister was questioned as I am still just a class 10 pass out: Jagarnath Mahto, HRD Minister, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/a8kTCcU2YY — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Being the HRD minister of the state, he had been facing criticism from several quarters with respect to his qualifications. This inspired him to resume his education after so many years.

Talking to media, he said:

When I was being sworn in as education minister, some people asked what a 10th pass minister would do. This is my reply to those people.

Mahto has chosen Arts stream and plans to study Political Science along with other subject, he is yet to choose. He believes that there is no age for education and learning.

On asked if he wishes to pursue higher education, Mahto said:

My first target is to clear the intermediate examinations. Then, I will think about graduation.

Apparently, Mahto is not the only minister in current Jharkhand cabinet to have just a qualification of matriculation. 4 more ministers in the state Cabinet have declared their education qualification to be Class 10th pass.

Netizens are lauding his decision and efforts to study further.

That's great @Jagarnathji_mla sir.

Keep it up. Not everyone thinks abt this. You definitely set an example 😊 https://t.co/4ZSBE3a9my — Chandan Khaoash (@chandan_khaoash) August 11, 2020

Good! At least he has acknowledged and is willing to study further unlike some in Indian politics! https://t.co/Rf7GqXFqcd — Garvit Bhirani (@GarvitBhirani) August 10, 2020

<Mera desh badal raha hai, aage Badh raha hai> https://t.co/1cOOGJR05R — Pitamaha jatayu (@Kamikaze_Jatayu) August 11, 2020

Jab jaago tabhi sawera !!!!! https://t.co/kuTwBlMzer — Debojyoti Saha (@that_stepup_guy) August 10, 2020

That is being honest..

Kudos to this guy.

.

There are some in central govt who produced fake degree certificates !!! https://t.co/ayt1jNo9RX — PRADEEP 🕶️ (@Pradeep_tk) August 10, 2020

This is such a nice news..perfect decision..right attitude..absolute honesty..and commendable positivity..see it's actually so simple to make ppl stop questioning you vs producing fake degrees. https://t.co/fxWtY3IZPF — Chetana Gautam (@chetana_cg) August 10, 2020

Other legislators in Jharkhand are not well-educated or are just 12th pass. We hope that Mahto completing his education paves the way for others too.