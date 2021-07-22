After TikTok, a brother-sister duo has become very popular on Instagram for their groovy moves, getting millions of views on their videos.

Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister Savitri Kumari are known for posting precisely coordinated videos of them dancing to Indian numbers. People on the internet have loved them for their energy and dancing skills. The pair comes from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.

This dancer duo began their adventure with TikTok videos, have now reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube and won the Golden Button.

Good News of The Day -

The dancer duo siblings Sanatan Mahto and Savitri Mahto from Jharkhand who started their journey with TikTok videos have crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube and got the Golden Button. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bc4fhXe0t3 — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) July 22, 2021

One of their most popular Instagram videos shows the pair dancing in the rain outside their home, where they film all of their videos. Even though the rain water is ankle-deep, the two dance their hearts out.

Twitter reactions are adding value to their happiness!

Ticktok gave Fame to many people who were from weak background. Some have shifted to YouTube and Instagram. Some have benifited from youtube.. — AkshayNaik 💯% Follow Back (@AkshayNaik94) July 22, 2021

https://t.co/bAJT7n7GPo



Subscribe here and let's give them a million more — Amit (@amit_tushar) July 22, 2021

Aww. Look the pure happiness 🌺🌺 — Tu Kaun Main Khwamakhwa (@nazmaaman) July 22, 2021

Their energy and smile is just too infectious 💚💚💚 — Sacred cat (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@SacredCat101) July 22, 2021

Watch some of their other super hit videos:

What do you think about this dynamic duo? Let us know in the comments below.