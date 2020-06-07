Harry Potter author JK Rowling recently created a controversy on Twitter with her series of tweets around gender and sex.
She was labelled as transphobic by the internet. Her comments on an article about creating a more equal post-COVID world for people who menstruate, drew flak on social media.
Several users called out Rowling's tweet as exclusionary, as it didn't acknowledge the fact that transgender people can also menstruate.
Hermione Granger would be so ashamed of you.— Mila Kutis 💚 (@pochicienta) June 6, 2020
That's interesting, because I have endometriosis and an IUD in place to treat it, and therefore, I no longer menstruate. I haven't had a menstrual cycle since early high school, and I'm 21. I guess I'm not a woman anymore? :/— 🌈 BLM // ACAB 🌈 (@royallyqueer) June 6, 2020
Christ, you are such a colossal disappointment.— Liam Dryden 🍊 (@LiamDrydenEtc) June 6, 2020
What happens when women enter menopause? What about women who had hysterectomies? Women who don't menstruate because of hormonal issues? Are they not women?— findom earle (@coherentstates) June 6, 2020
Nothing you say stops trans women from being women.
What the actual fuck??? This is so disgraceful, @jk_rowling. Of all the hills to die on, and for what reason? Trans women are women and they are fighting for their lives. When you push this trans exclusionary agenda, you make their lives infinitely more difficult. Shame on you.— Mary Lambert (@marylambertsing) June 6, 2020
She further posted a tweet around biological sex and added fuel to the controversy.
Rowling has a huge fan base because of her books that have inspired millions of people. But this time her fans found it disappointing.
We love your books and we want you to stop tweeting so we can continue to love your books— Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) June 6, 2020
Several groups working for LGBTQ+ rights also criticised Rowling's tweets.
You claim to have been empathetic to "trans people" for decades. But, you demean me by saying "in the same way as women." To you, I'm not "really" female, I'm some lesser creature, undeserving of the word, "woman." My passport and ID don't say "trans," they say, "female."— Bren Breithaupt (@BrenBreithaupt) June 7, 2020
I find distasteful the thought that you have been some kind of advocate, defending our rights to live our lives. You're no advocate or friend of mine if you regard me as "trans" and not as "female." Some white people still don't regard black people as their social equals either.— Bren Breithaupt (@BrenBreithaupt) June 7, 2020
If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride— GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020
Later, she tweeted that she respects trans people’s right to live comfortably and struck out at people calling her a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).
Apparently, this isn't the first time JK Rowling faced flak for her views on sex and trans people.
This time though, netizens said that it's 2020 and any excuse for targeting trans people won't be acceptable.