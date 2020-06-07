Harry Potter author JK Rowling recently created a controversy on Twitter with her series of tweets around gender and sex.

She was labelled as transphobic by the internet. Her comments on an article about creating a more equal post-COVID world for people who menstruate, drew flak on social media.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Several users called out Rowling's tweet as exclusionary, as it didn't acknowledge the fact that transgender people can also menstruate.

Hermione Granger would be so ashamed of you. — Mila Kutis 💚 (@pochicienta) June 6, 2020

That's interesting, because I have endometriosis and an IUD in place to treat it, and therefore, I no longer menstruate. I haven't had a menstrual cycle since early high school, and I'm 21. I guess I'm not a woman anymore? :/ — 🌈 BLM // ACAB 🌈 (@royallyqueer) June 6, 2020

Christ, you are such a colossal disappointment. — Liam Dryden 🍊 (@LiamDrydenEtc) June 6, 2020

I just want her to admit she's transphobic and move on. So disappointing. — Katarina M. (@Kat_Wilde) June 6, 2020

What happens when women enter menopause? What about women who had hysterectomies? Women who don't menstruate because of hormonal issues? Are they not women?



Nothing you say stops trans women from being women. — findom earle (@coherentstates) June 6, 2020

What the actual fuck??? This is so disgraceful, @jk_rowling. Of all the hills to die on, and for what reason? Trans women are women and they are fighting for their lives. When you push this trans exclusionary agenda, you make their lives infinitely more difficult. Shame on you. — Mary Lambert (@marylambertsing) June 6, 2020

She further posted a tweet around biological sex and added fuel to the controversy.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling has a huge fan base because of her books that have inspired millions of people. But this time her fans found it disappointing.

We love your books and we want you to stop tweeting so we can continue to love your books — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) June 6, 2020

Several groups working for LGBTQ+ rights also criticised Rowling's tweets.

You claim to have been empathetic to "trans people" for decades. But, you demean me by saying "in the same way as women." To you, I'm not "really" female, I'm some lesser creature, undeserving of the word, "woman." My passport and ID don't say "trans," they say, "female." — Bren Breithaupt (@BrenBreithaupt) June 7, 2020

I find distasteful the thought that you have been some kind of advocate, defending our rights to live our lives. You're no advocate or friend of mine if you regard me as "trans" and not as "female." Some white people still don't regard black people as their social equals either. — Bren Breithaupt (@BrenBreithaupt) June 7, 2020

If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

Later, she tweeted that she respects trans people’s right to live comfortably and struck out at people calling her a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Apparently, this isn't the first time JK Rowling faced flak for her views on sex and trans people.

This time though, netizens said that it's 2020 and any excuse for targeting trans people won't be acceptable.