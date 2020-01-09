Following an armed attack on JNU students on Sunday, 4th January, there have been widespread protests across the nation.

Today, the students of JNU met the officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and demanded the VC's removal.

Source: NDTV

After their demands were declined, they tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, but were stopped by police.

Reports also suggest that several students have also been detained in the process.