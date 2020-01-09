Following an armed attack on JNU students on Sunday, 4th January, there have been widespread protests across the nation.
Today, the students of JNU met the officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and demanded the VC's removal.
After their demands were declined, they tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, but were stopped by police.
Police detain protesters near Ambedkar Bhawan. They were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding removal of the #JNU Vice Chancellor. #JNUViolence #JNUAttacks #JNUCampus— NDTV (@ndtv) January 9, 2020
Watch live https://t.co/HN7NKPJu0z pic.twitter.com/vXkPqJEqsH
Reports also suggest that several students have also been detained in the process.