In an unfortunate turn of events last evening, we all received the news of an attack inside the JNU campus somewhere around 6 PM.

There were reports that around 50 people with covered faces, entered the boys and girls wing of a hostel and started beating students and teachers with iron rods.

This left some of them, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, seriously injured.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh beaten by ABVP goondas who entered the campus with Lathis & other weapons



She has injuries on her head & is bleeding. This when Delhi Police is also inside the campus!



Pathetic that this is happening in our country's collegespic.twitter.com/6GkVaDYxhO — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 5, 2020

Now, that is factual information we have gathered from news coverage. The incident takes a whole new colour, if you take into account the trauma of students who were still inside the campus when the attack happened.

The students, who were hiding inside other hostels.

I am a JNU student. What I witnessed Yesterday was extremely horrific. The goons in front us beat our professors and chased us. We were fortunate to get into hostel. Many teachers and students are seriously injured. Delhi, please stand with us! #StandWithJNU — Ritika Sharma (@iRitikaaSharma) January 6, 2020

I am a JNU student. I saw a mob

beating the students. I rushed to nearest hostel and locked inside with 4 other student then the mob came and tried to break the doors of room. They were hitting the doors, abusing the teachers and students too.#StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/XN9B8VJHpJ — Ansari Asif (@asifansarijnu) January 5, 2020

The students, who were finding safe spaces to protect themselves from miscreants who were allegedly carrying acid.

A student inside JNU campus told @scroll_in on phone: “The goons who entered the campus threw acid on the protesting students. They had heavy rods and many are still on campus.” — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) January 5, 2020

The students, who could clearly see people from a certain background and community being singled out.

I can vouch for this. All Muslim and Kashmiri students particularly had to all assemble and be with each other for self defense. I am a JNU student and i saw this all. — Mohit (@mk_mht) January 6, 2020

To understand things better, we talked to some students who were present inside the campus when the incident happened. And the answers are as scary as they are unfortunate.

The students wished to keep their identities hidden, hence we have refrained from naming them.

It has been almost 24 hours and not even a single person has been arrested by the police, as I write this article, despite ample evidence and eyewitnesses' accounts.

That leaves us with a lot of questions, that the students have already raised. How did the goons enter the JNU premises? How did they manage to damage the property and hurt people? Why didn't the police take any action? Why are they STILL not taking action?a