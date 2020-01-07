Recently, an attack on JNU created a stir in the nation. Many students and professors of the university were attacked with iron rods and lathis by masked goons.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. pic.twitter.com/YX9E1zGTcC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Among the students attacked was JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh who was severely injured by the violence.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh: Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture. pic.twitter.com/Jtqa4UhaNo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

On Monday, she mentioned that she was attacked with multiple rods during the attack and called it an organised attack. She added,

It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence. For last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police.

Ghosh also demanded resignation from the Vice-Chancellor and accused him of incompetency and added that the democratic culture of the university will not be suppressed by such incidents.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh on yesterday's #JNUViolence: We condemn it and we want the immediate removal of the Vice Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/nMjHYTgvKw — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Apart from Ghosh, JNU's vice president Saket Moon also added that the police responded two hours after the incident was reported and claimed that there was no security available for them.

Over 35 people were admitted in Safdurjung and AIIMS hospitals after the said attack on Sunday.