The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial finally came to an end with Johnny Depp winning the case.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were both found guilty of defamation and awarded damages by a US jury. The damages awarded to Johnny Depp were significantly more than Amber Heard's, making it a legal win for Johnny.

After the trial came to an end, both the parties issued statements on their social media accounts. Johnny said the jury gave him his life back, while Amber stated her disappointment saying the verdict is a setback for other women.

Depp closed his lengthy statement with “Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

Amber Heard said that Johnny's attorney succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech.

Amber Heard closed her statement by saying, "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American -- to speak freely and openly."