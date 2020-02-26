While the national capital continues to burn in the pyre of communalism, we wouldn't know much about it if it weren't for the journalists, ground reporters who have been risking their lives to bring the horrific details on the ground to us.
Violent mobs that have been on a rampage more than 48 hours have also attacked journalists, asked their religion, as many eyewitnesses have said. Reporting hasn't been easy as many journos have themselves admitted.
It is an extremely frustrating day for journalists in Delhi – we want to respond to distress calls coming from Muslim neighbourhoods, we want to document the violence, but going into these areas is risky because mobs are attacking reporters.— Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) February 25, 2020
According to the Economic Times, a journalist was reportedly shot at and hospitalised during the violence in northeast Delhi on Tuesday. Several others including three reporters and a cameraperson from NDTV were also assaulted by mobs.
According to a report published by the news outlet, there were no cops present to prevent the attacks on crews who were doing their jobs.
NDTV's Mariyam Alavi was hit on the back by a mob in a different part of northeast Delhi, from where she was reporting. The cameraperson Sushil Rathee was also injured.
Akshay Kumar Dongare, another reporter was assaulted by a mob on Monday during a live report. He and his cameraperson were surrounded by a mob that slapped him and tried to snatch his mic and mobile.
Here's another reporter, Runjhun Sharma from News18 narrating the same incident with the NDTV crew.
#CitizenshipShowdown | @Runjhunsharmas narrates her ordeal as she was heckled by rioters in the affected area of north-east Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uZF3LH4Umt— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 25, 2020
Akash, a scribe from JK 24x7 News reportedly was shot while covering the violence in Maujpur and was in critical condition, the news outlet tweeted.
मौजपुर की शर्मनाक तस्वीर, मौजपुर में हुई हिंसा में @JK247News के संवाददाता आकाश नापा हुए दंगाइयों की गोली के शिकार, आकाश को घायल अवस्था में अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती, हालत नाजुक #CAAprotest @KapilMishra_IND @ArvindKejriwal @HMOIndia @DelhiPolice @msisodia @AapKaGopalRai— JK 24x7 News (@JK247News) February 25, 2020
Scribe Ismat Ara speaks of her horrifying experience to Firstpost, as she went in to cover the violence in Maujpur.
I was scared they would catch me for being a journalist, molest me for being a girl, lynch me for being a Muslim.
- Ismat Ara
She also writes about all she witnessed there- the murderous intent of the mobs surrounding Muslim majority areas and simply going after them.
Despite this, many of them are still on the ground amidst all the violence, risking their lives trying to bring the truth to us. Twitter has been hailing their bravery in light of these events.
So many of the journalists who covered the #DelhiRiots / pogroms these last two days are in their 20s and 30s.— Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 25, 2020
They've faced mobs, threats, bullets, risked their lives. And done their jobs. In a time of malignant anchors and hate-broadcasting, their courage is a shining light.
Minus the usual propagandists who we should just pity, everything we know about the violence in Delhi is thanks to the very brave work of journalists. Here's one young woman literally walking from one riot into the next https://t.co/URgDergxIy— Rukmini S (@Rukmini) February 25, 2020
Meanwhile, The Press Club of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps have expressed serious concern over the attack on journalists covering the communal violence. In a joint statement released today, they said:
Several of them have been hospitalised. They have been punched and attacked by communal mobs, and police were either absent or have not come to help. Shockingly, mobs were checking the religious credentials of journalists.
The state of Indian journalism is not hidden to anyone. But this is different. Given the circumstances and mayhem that continues to raze through the capital, one must really commend the bravery shown by these scribes to bring out the truth for us.