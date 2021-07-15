The competition news reporters have is high and so, they often come with tricks to stand out. Sometimes, they work, and sometimes, they go viral. For all the wrong reasons. Here we list some of them.

Y1. When a journalist asked people to swim in knee-deep water for his story on Cyclone Yaas.

The reporter is standing while others are swimming.

Bengali news media.

Or is it reality TV show?#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/rzFNBn93N1 — Aparna (@chhuti_is) May 26, 2021

2. When an anchor got bit by a giant, fake snake for a story on a python that was found in Assam.

3. When a journalist hopped on another person's shoulder to cover the Uttarakhand floods.

While it is praiseworthy for him to cover such an important story, sitting on someone's shoulders was really not required.

4. When a reporter decided to interview a buffalo (no joke) for his story on a bridge in Pakistan.

5. And then he brought in a camel to predict the winner of the Champions Trophy, 2017.

6. When a reporter stood in neck-deep water to report about floods in Pakistan.

Again, commendable that he'd go out to do his job but we are certain there were other places to stand.

7. When a news anchor confessed that she was the owner of the cannabis club she was reporting about and quit on live TV.

This is what she said:

Now everything you’ve heard is why I, the actual owner of the Alaska Cannabis Club, will be dedicating all of my energy toward fighting for freedom and fairness, which begins with legalizing marijuana here in Alaska. And as for this job, well, not that I have a choice but, f*ck it, I quit.

8. When this person tried to report about illegal marijuana by standing at the spot where it was being burned.

No points for guessing he got high immediately and can be seen struggling to finish the segment.

Sometimes, it is not a good idea to go out of your way.