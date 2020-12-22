2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. But it has been tougher for those working on the frontline like doctors, police officers, administrators and journalists.

This year, we have seen some journalists going beyond their duties to bring true stories to us. From covering one of the greatest crisis in Indian hstory to calling out inaction by the government, these journalists have truly made an impact.

1. Rana Ayyub

Even since the lockdown began in India in March, we have seen Rana Ayyub covering the migrant crisis and calling out the government inaction whenever needed. She went beyond her journalistic duties and even carried out relief work and provided food to the needy during the time of crisis.

Your hate wont stop us from doing the right thing. Our relief work continues EVERYDAY. Thank you for helping us help them. Here is a link for donations to help the poorest of the poor https://t.co/y6OADrDpPE pic.twitter.com/3egBIfA6Dx — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) August 11, 2020

2. Tanushree Pandey

Her relentless and crucial ground reporting of the Hathras rape case ensured that people get to know the truth. She constanlty kept people updated of the key developments in the case through social media.

3. Ravi Mishra

A journalist & researcher, Ravi Mishra helped those worst hit by the lockdown in & around Bhopal with groceries.

PLEASE HELP!

Ravi Mishra, journalist & researcher, is helping people worst hit by #Covid_19india #lockdown in & around #Bhopal with groceries. He did so initially with his own money but as the number of people increased, the need for funds in increasing. @fixerinindia pic.twitter.com/vkLy339MKJ — Rachita Prasad (@rachitaprasadET) April 11, 2020

4. Barkha Dutt

Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt's brought to fore the stories of thousands of migrants when Indian went into a nationwide lockdown. She travelled miles amid the pandemic to cover these stories and questioned the government at a crucial time.

5. Faye D'Souza

From calling out inaction by government to in-depth reporting of the pandemic, Faye represents the kind of journalism needed across the globe. All throughout 2020, she kept her followers on social media updated of the important facts and news.

6. Salman Ravi

The BBC Hindi correspondent covered the migrant crisis in India during the lockdown. At one instance, he even gave his shoes to a migrant worker walking home barefoot.

He was also given the Asian Media Award in the World News Moment category for his report 'We will die, we are poor people".

7. Jagat Bains

A reporter with News18 Himachal, Jagat reported on the gaping holes in the government’s lockdown strategy. He even got booked after he published a video report on how rations were not reaching migrant workers in parts of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

The report had a strong impact on the administration and rations were supplied to the workers the next day.

8. Rituparna Chatterjee

In a report, the veteran journalist exposed that PPE kits in India were not designed keeping menstruation in mind.

I spoke to frontline workers — doctors, anganwadi didis, journalists and relief volunteers — to understand the ordeal they are going through right now, bleeding inside their PPEs. No one thought of the need of menstruators when designing protective gear. https://t.co/JtehaIaOhy — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 19, 2020

9. Ravish Kumar

The award-winning journalist's prime time reporting on NDTV throughout the year has been applauded by people for asking the right questions that can make an impact.

Their work has kept our faith in journalism at a time when we needed it the most.