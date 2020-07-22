Vikram Joshi, a journalist from Uttar Pradesh was shot at in front of his daughters in Ghaziabad on Monday and was declared dead at the hospital earlier today.

According to NDTV, CCTV footage showed the journalist, Vikram Joshi, lying on the road, wounded, and one of his daughters weeping, screaming around for help.

Joshi was reportedly travelling on a motorcycle with his daughters when a group of men opened fire at him at around 10:30 PM on Monday. Police officials told reporters that 9 of the 10 accused have been nabbed but one is still on the run.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad spoke to reporters and said:

Nine people have been arrested including two main accused - Ravi and Chotu. A weapon was also seized from their possession.

Just 4 days before the attack, he had complained to the police about his niece being harassed by a group of men.

In the CCTV footage circulating online, the attackers can be seen dragging Joshi towards a car and thrashing him before running away from the spot. One of his daughters who came to help him is seen crying and looking around for help in the footage.

Journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to bullet injury. Died in the hospital early morning today. Paid with his life for raising voice against goons harassing his niece.



Joshi's death has drawn some sharp reactions about the lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh.

अपनी भांजी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर पत्रकार विक्रम जोशी की हत्या कर दी गयी। शोकग्रस्त परिवार को मेरी सांत्वना।



वादा था राम राज का, दे दिया गुंडाराज। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece’s molesters. An atmosphere of fear has has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2020

Joshi's daughter crying and seeking help next to the body. This punctures all the claims of improved law and order by the Adityanath administration. @myogiadityanath @ipsnaithani pic.twitter.com/I0sYxn0mnM — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) July 21, 2020

This is utterly disgraceful and horrifying. A man shot for protecting his niece. In front of his 5 and 11 yr old daughters ? The sheer lack of protection and security in our country is terrifying. #VikramJoshi pic.twitter.com/wyH5GhEahy — Ankita (@_downandirty_) July 22, 2020

An exDGP recently wrote how the UP police under the Adityanath administration is making it tough for lawbreakers. The police even refused to register Vikram Joshi’s FIR in his case! Cruelly ironic that this should happen. This is what people really get! @MinhazMerchant https://t.co/iSscS9onjE — Prabuddha Chaudhuri (@prabuch) July 22, 2020

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is yet to comment on the incident.