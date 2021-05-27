In a clip that is now going viral, a Bengali TV news reporter can be seen interviewing people affected by cyclone Yaas.

The reason it is being shared is that the interviewees are swimming in the water, while the interviewer is standing properly. As are some other people in the background.

Could it be done to get TRPs? The internet thinks so. 

As per reports, Cyclone Yaas has caused heavy destruction in Odisha and Bengal and resulted in the demise of 4 people. 

However, making people swim in a few inches of water to depict the seriousness of it is ethically dubious. Not that it has been a concern for TV news channels for a while. 