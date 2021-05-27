In a clip that is now going viral, a Bengali TV news reporter can be seen interviewing people affected by cyclone Yaas.

The reason it is being shared is that the interviewees are swimming in the water, while the interviewer is standing properly. As are some other people in the background.

Could it be done to get TRPs? The internet thinks so.

Ankle deep water for the reporter and yet people are drowning/ swimming. Is this the level our media has fallen to?! #media #YaasCyclone https://t.co/OsR0TYMPYf — Ayush A (@drayushagarwal) May 27, 2021

The art of creative journalism 🤣 Funniest thing I saw today. https://t.co/dmyhdUlYHO — Rahul Singh (@rahulreports) May 26, 2021

What is the level of media reporting has come to 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dVMfRJYpfa — Dr Johnson (@DrJohns42298301) May 26, 2021

Now atleast accept that news channel is not the right source for news...they have made news next to cartoon characters https://t.co/IqDgEDLdF9 — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@imjaybhanushali) May 26, 2021

As per reports, Cyclone Yaas has caused heavy destruction in Odisha and Bengal and resulted in the demise of 4 people.

However, making people swim in a few inches of water to depict the seriousness of it is ethically dubious. Not that it has been a concern for TV news channels for a while.