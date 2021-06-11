Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. A class 6 girl student of a government school was allegedly raped by her teacher in Jodhpur.

The shocking incident came to light after the girl’s parents took her to a hospital after she complained of stomach pain and was found to be pregnant.

2. A 48-year-old employee of a textile company was arrested for raping her daughter in a hotel in Gurgaon.

As per reports, her father took her to the hotel for an interview.

3. Aisha Sultana, a filmmaker from Lakshadweep has been named in a case of sedition and hate speech for her comments criticizing Administrator Praful Khoda Patel's Covid handling and calling him a "bio-weapon" sent by the Centre.

4. The Karnataka government has extended the lockdown in the state by a week, till June 21.

The state has relaxed some curbs in districts with positivity rates under 15%.

5. The Union government has written to the states and Union Territories, advising them not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks on public forums.

The central government in a letter said that it is a sensitive information and should be used only for programme improvement.

6. India may lose 3-10% GDP annually by 2100 due to climate change, says report.

The report also suggested that the poverty rate may rise by 3.5% in 2040 due to climate change.

7. Bihar revised its Covid-19 toll by adding 3,951 deaths, an increase of 72.8% that was attributed to fatalities at private hospitals, homes and of post-disease complications not recorded earlier.

8. The Nigerian government has created an account on Indian microblogging platform Koo days after it banned Twitter.

Nigeria banned Twitter on 5th June after the social media company deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet threatening to punish secessionists.

9. People who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected might no longer require to wear face masks in Brazil.

10. The Philippines will exempt elderly people who have been fully vaccinated from stay-at-home orders to encourage more people to get the vaccine.

11. As the summer holiday season approaches, the World Health Organization has urged Europeans to travel responsibly and warned them that the continent is by no means out of danger.

12. FDA has turned down Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of Covaxin.

This will delay's the vaccine's launch in the US.

13. The United States will spend $3.5 billion to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to some of the world's poorest countries.

This will be the largest ever vaccine donation by a single country.

14. Popular political cartoonist Manjul’s contract with Network18 has been terminated days after Twitter sent him a legal notice.

Important ones, right?