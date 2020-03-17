Italy has been on a lockdown due the rise in COVID-19 cases. But even with everything shut and people being asked to stay indoors, nothing could take away the spirit of the city. 

Several videos have surfaced from around Italy, of people stepping into their balconies and playing music in quarantine. 

Dancing away their worries, several neighbourhoods have a 24X7 concert to keep the atmosphere light. 

What a heartwarming sight! 

Italy has reported 27,980 cases of COVID-19, with 2,158 deaths and 2,749 recovered cases. But this beautiful display of love and compassion is exactly what the city needs to keep a smile on their faces. 