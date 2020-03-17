People in Rome, Italy, came together to play the Italian anthem at 6 PM from their balconies and patios during the #coronarvirusitalia quarantine. This is what we could hear.



Filling our streets with music – this is so awesome.



We'll get through this ❤ 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 ❤ @_silviagatta pic.twitter.com/60ouXxdIRq