Italy has been on a lockdown due the rise in COVID-19 cases. But even with everything shut and people being asked to stay indoors, nothing could take away the spirit of the city.
Several videos have surfaced from around Italy, of people stepping into their balconies and playing music in quarantine.
Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn— Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020
For the second night in a row, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini went out to his balcony in Florence - a town under complete lockdown - and serenaded the entire town.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 15, 2020
As he put it: "Same stage, different song."
Not all heroes wear capes...❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/FWHtfZQS51
Music against fear and isolation!#Italy #covid_19italia #Quarantine #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SmNOnHrqYn— Bella Ciao (@tonyfolador) March 13, 2020
#Italy is on total lock down. No one is supposed to leave their homes. So neighbors makes the best of it by using music to entertain each other!!!— ATL Peach🍑 (@ATLPeach_) March 14, 2020
🎶Music...*peaceful sigh*...gotta love it!!! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/piBSeKlgOX
singing and playing music on balconies despite illness and death and isolation, the italians react with life. the resilience of the human mind shows what italy is struggling with.👏👏✊#coronaitalia #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/76S1YoJbM8— vince (@vinny2033) March 15, 2020
People in Rome, Italy, came together to play the Italian anthem at 6 PM from their balconies and patios during the #coronarvirusitalia quarantine. This is what we could hear.— Federico Viticci (@viticci) March 13, 2020
Filling our streets with music – this is so awesome.
We'll get through this ❤ 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 ❤ @_silviagatta pic.twitter.com/60ouXxdIRq
🇮🇹 Some magic stories made in Italy being lockdown: bonding together by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. #COVIDー19 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VUt7FMP7JH— Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) March 14, 2020
Dancing away their worries, several neighbourhoods have a 24X7 concert to keep the atmosphere light.
When the world fails, music speaks..— 🇹🇳 🇹🇳 صحبي مزيد (@tunis19881) March 14, 2020
Italy 🇮🇹❤#ForzaItalia pic.twitter.com/o0hNpgtiFk
Palermo, #Italy, yesterday at dawn. Balcony music in #lockdown against #coronavirus #COVID19 go kids! pic.twitter.com/fmdusZoyZ3— Lucia Sgueglia (@maiortom) March 14, 2020
Live from Naples, #Italy— Merve Gök (@mervecgok) March 16, 2020
The only thing I know that #music is a healer of wounds ♥️ Hope that everything gets well soon all around the world! Pray for the victims of #COVID19 😔 pic.twitter.com/jUedFqPnZz
This the type of energy we need right now (and UBI)— Mike Allen 🧢 (@mikeallenfpv) March 17, 2020
Piano: Alberto Gestoso @albertogestoso on IG
Sax: Alexander Lebron Torrent
@alexlebrontorrent on IG#Italy #CoronaVirusChallenge #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/2s7ryxqWZz
An opera singer starts singing in Italy to entertain during their quarantine 🇮🇹 (via ig:officially.done ig:laurenalugo ig:danielleraelugo) pic.twitter.com/SV5UWyLMo8— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 14, 2020
Something to bring a smile to your face.— Vince La Rosa (@LAFCvince) March 14, 2020
Video from Italy, where people are trying to keep spirits up by taking to their balconies and singing or playing music. An impromptu rendition of “Tequila” pic.twitter.com/ovG4Wb3Eki
What a beautiful sight to see this DJ play a set on his balcony in Italy during the quarantine. Music connects in good and bad times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yYjgjaSMr9— Spinnin' Records (@SpinninRecords) March 14, 2020
Rome this morning, with the Italy's anthem:#Covid_19 #COVID19 #coronarvirusitalia #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/DRRHfZ05lp— Italian ARMY | #MapOfTheSoul (@ItalianARMY_BTS) March 13, 2020
What a heartwarming sight!
When the world fails, music speaks..— Yasmine (@yasminebllt) March 13, 2020
Italy during #Covid_19
pic.twitter.com/slZGMwYLta
My friend from high school posted a video her aunt just took from Italy! They’re making music and spreading joy despite being quarantined. God bless you guys! #ItalyCoronavirus #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/a4XRLIftXE— 𝔐𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔩𝔦𝔱 𝔍𝔦𝔱 ♋︎ (@MoonlitJit) March 13, 2020
In #Italy yesterday at 6pm people played music in verandas as a gesture to keep company and encourage each other. Here is our contribution to the #Torino event :) I know it’s all Greek and rough but it was appreciated :) #coronavirus #iorestoacasa #malamatenialogia pic.twitter.com/sVZ8bjjcwc— George Zisimos (@GZisimos) March 14, 2020
A whole neighborhood in #italy we’re clapping and thanking @408band for their amazing pop punk music pic.twitter.com/WoFmLEOSGN— Chandler Grieco (@chandlergrieco) March 17, 2020
Italy has reported 27,980 cases of COVID-19, with 2,158 deaths and 2,749 recovered cases. But this beautiful display of love and compassion is exactly what the city needs to keep a smile on their faces.