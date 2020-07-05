Justin Trudeau, the PM of Canada and the poster boy for good looking politicians is back with another look that we just can't look away from.

His grey beard seems like a light making its way through the dark and gloomy tunnel of this pandemic.

Obviously, we aren't the only ones who think this image of Justin sporting a gorgeous salt and pepper beard is a gift.

day 10 of quarantine Justin Trudeau looking fine af with his grey beard — ahmedadey (@baddest_biittch) March 26, 2020

My husband has a scraggly grey beard, he’s blaming Justin Trudeau for looking to good and making all grey bearded men look bad. — TBZF The Scaper 🇨🇦 (@TBZhaanFan) May 29, 2020

Bless your soul with this video of Justin Trudeau, being Justin Trudeau.

Canada is an amazing place to call home, and its people make it even better. We’re always there for each other - in good times and bad - and we always will be. And that’s worth celebrating. Happy Canada Day, everyone! https://t.co/SDC41cWOY0 pic.twitter.com/2OKNyxGEqe — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 1, 2020

Never shave.