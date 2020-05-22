Earlier today, India's Union Health Minister took charge as the Chairman of the 34-member World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. Dr Vardhan, who has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle in India succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan.

But this appointment is not without controversy. Well, you can't really blame the people for criticising him when he has said things like these!

Also, in case you are wondering if it was efforts in fighting the Novel Coronavirus in India that led him to the top spot at WHO, the answer is no. Last year, WHO's South-East Asia group had unanimously decided to elect India's nominee to the executive board for a three-year-term beginning May.