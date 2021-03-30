With 6,923 fresh cases in 24 hours Mumbai broke its own record for the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in a day on Sunday.

28-Mar; 6:00pm



Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 3,380

Total Recovered Pts. - 3,40,935

Overall Recovery Rate - 86%



Total Active Pts. - 45,140



Doubling Rate - 58 Days

Growth Rate (21 Mar-27 Mar) - 1.17%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 28, 2021

After the rising cases, the state government announced a night curfew between 8 pm and 7 am from March 28 onwards. So, here are some pictures of a deserted Mumbai post the night curfew :

Maharashtra government imposes curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in the state in view of rising cases of COVID-19; visual from Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/FYirNCfP01 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

Pics of Juhu beach and Gateway of India in Mumbai at 8 pm .... #nightcurfew @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/Z9flD9Cpmu — Adv.Shane illahi turky (@shaneilahi) March 28, 2021

#Mumbai Dawns Deserted Look as Night Curfew Comes into Force to Curb #COVID19's Second Wave https://t.co/ZbZB26BaxN



(📸: Sanjay Hadkar/TOI, BCCL, Mumbai) pic.twitter.com/RPUXSiTfWv — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) March 30, 2021

Maharashtra: Security personnel deployed in Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway.



Night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra between 8 pm and 7 am, in the wake of rising COVID19 case pic.twitter.com/AVApT2kyh1 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

Night curfew in Mumbai from March 28. pic.twitter.com/dpfoqj4rW9 — Morning Mail (@MorningMail4) March 27, 2021

Juhu beach and Gateway of India in Mumbai at 8 pm .... #Nightcurfew

Photo by aamir @moinudd40732659 pic.twitter.com/SI7ffMTToP — Mohammed Nisaruddin (@mdnisaruddin) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile at #MarineDrive promenade in #Mumbai police begins dispersing crowds ahead of 8 pm night #Curfew pic.twitter.com/GFkI9fnsNt — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) March 28, 2021

COVID-19 | Night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra between 8 pm and 7 am; visuals from near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

The state today reported 40,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, with capital Mumbai witnessing 6,923 new infections.#CGNews pic.twitter.com/JOYzXwc2QV — ConnectGujarat (@ConnectGujarat) March 28, 2021

Sucessfull night curfew in navi mumbai pic.twitter.com/y9QVAX3AIA — Krishna K Pathak (@kkpathak61) March 28, 2021

Restaurants, gardens and malls are to remain shut in the night hour.