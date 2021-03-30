With 6,923 fresh cases in 24 hours Mumbai broke its own record for the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in a day on Sunday. 

After the rising cases, the state government announced a night curfew between 8 pm and 7 am from March 28 onwards. So, here are some pictures of a deserted Mumbai post the night curfew : 

Restaurants, gardens and malls are to remain shut in the night hour. 

 