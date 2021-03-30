With 6,923 fresh cases in 24 hours Mumbai broke its own record for the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in a day on Sunday.
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 28, 2021
28-Mar; 6:00pm
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 3,380
Total Recovered Pts. - 3,40,935
Overall Recovery Rate - 86%
Total Active Pts. - 45,140
Doubling Rate - 58 Days
Growth Rate (21 Mar-27 Mar) - 1.17%#NaToCorona
After the rising cases, the state government announced a night curfew between 8 pm and 7 am from March 28 onwards. So, here are some pictures of a deserted Mumbai post the night curfew :
Maharashtra government imposes curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in the state in view of rising cases of COVID-19; visual from Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/FYirNCfP01— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021
Pics of Juhu beach and Gateway of India in Mumbai at 8 pm .... #nightcurfew @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/Z9flD9Cpmu— Adv.Shane illahi turky (@shaneilahi) March 28, 2021
#Mumbai Dawns Deserted Look as Night Curfew Comes into Force to Curb #COVID19's Second Wave https://t.co/ZbZB26BaxN— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) March 30, 2021
(📸: Sanjay Hadkar/TOI, BCCL, Mumbai) pic.twitter.com/RPUXSiTfWv
#CovidCurfew— मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) March 29, 2021
The deserted Juhu beach.
Now shut between 8pm to 7am...
It is part of KWest Ward which is No.1 in #Mumbai for #Covid_19 Cases.#nightcurfew#JuhuBeach
📷: @Amit_Photowalla pic.twitter.com/o8k2P95Z6S
Maharashtra: Security personnel deployed in Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway.— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021
Night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra between 8 pm and 7 am, in the wake of rising COVID19 case pic.twitter.com/AVApT2kyh1
Night curfew in Mumbai from March 28. pic.twitter.com/dpfoqj4rW9— Morning Mail (@MorningMail4) March 27, 2021
Juhu beach and Gateway of India in Mumbai at 8 pm .... #Nightcurfew— Mohammed Nisaruddin (@mdnisaruddin) March 28, 2021
Photo by aamir @moinudd40732659 pic.twitter.com/SI7ffMTToP
#MarineDrive in South #Mumbai and #InfinityMall in #Andheri West wear a deserted look on Sunday, 9 pm, following the imposition of new 8pm-7am curfew rules across Maharashtra. Photos by @AnshumanPoyreka and Satish Bate for @htTweets @HTMumbai pic.twitter.com/ajobyHp7dp @SachinKalbag— Pritesh #StayHomeSaveLife 🇮🇳 (@prathod2008) March 28, 2021
Meanwhile at #MarineDrive promenade in #Mumbai police begins dispersing crowds ahead of 8 pm night #Curfew pic.twitter.com/GFkI9fnsNt— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) March 28, 2021
COVID-19 | Night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra between 8 pm and 7 am; visuals from near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.— ConnectGujarat (@ConnectGujarat) March 28, 2021
The state today reported 40,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, with capital Mumbai witnessing 6,923 new infections.#CGNews pic.twitter.com/JOYzXwc2QV
Sucessfull night curfew in navi mumbai pic.twitter.com/y9QVAX3AIA— Krishna K Pathak (@kkpathak61) March 28, 2021
Restaurants, gardens and malls are to remain shut in the night hour.